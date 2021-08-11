checkAd

Strategic Metals Announces Promising Geological and Analytical Results From Mint Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project, SW Yukon

Autor: Accesswire
11.08.2021, 13:30  |  44   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic" or the "Company") announces highly encouraging results from a recently completed program involving detailed geological mapping and rock sampling at its Mint …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic" or the "Company") announces highly encouraging results from a recently completed program involving detailed geological mapping and rock sampling at its Mint porphyry copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project located in southwestern Yukon. Highlights from the program include:

  • Delineation of a 300 m by 300 m zone featuring strong alteration and abundant well-mineralized, sheeted and stockwork veinlets, 800 m north of a 2012 diamond drill hole that averaged 0.204 g/t gold over its entire 331 m length; and,
  • Numerous high values from rock samples collected within the newly defined zone, which include 2.3% copper, 1.365 g/t gold, 32 g/t silver and 0.337% molybdenum.

"Results from the 2021 mapping combined with results from earlier work confirm that Mint hosts a large, high-level porphyry system and suggest that the core of the system may lie to the north of the area that was drilled in 2012," states Doug Eaton, CEO of Strategic Metals. "The best porphyry discoveries that have been made in the Canadian Cordillera in recent years have come from drill programs that explored beneath weaker, near-surface mineralization. We feel that Mint could be this type of target."

The Mint project is wholly-owned by Strategic and is not subject to any underlying royalty interests. It lies 26 km south of the Alaska Highway (Figure 1), within the Traditional Territory of the White River First Nation. The project area comprises 250 mineral claims, encompassing approximately 5000 hectares (50 km 2 ).

The Mint porphyry prospect is one of the youngest porphyry systems in the Canadian Cordillera. It is hosted in an Oligocene-age unit comprising basalt flows and basaltic to andesitic tuffs, which is cut by nearly coeval, fine to medium grained, hornblende granodiorite to diorite intrusions and porphyritic dykes of variable composition.

Strategic staked the Mint project in 2010 and subsequently conducted preliminary geological mapping, soil geochemical surveys and geophysical surveys (magnetics, radiometrics and induced polarization (IP)). The soil sampling outlined a large gold-copper-molybdenum anomaly, which partially coincides with a 1500 m diameter magnetic anomaly that is cored by an area of very high response (Figures 2 and 3). The radiometric survey identified an 800 m by 1200 m potassium high about 500 m north of the core of the magnetic anomaly. In 2012, five, widely-spaced diamond drill holes (totalling 1768 m) were completed, primarily targeting magnetic, chargeability and resistivity features identified by the magnetic and IP surveys (Figure 4). The best results were obtained from hole M12-03 on the northern edge of the drill area, which averaged 0.204 g/t gold over its entire 331 m length, including 53 m that averaged 0.556 g/t gold near the bottom of the hole. All of the holes intersected porphyry -style alteration, with the best mineralized hole containing long intervals of predominantly phyllic alteration with localized areas of potassic alteration and brecciation. Copper and molybdenum values were near background to slightly elevated in all holes. Despite the encouraging gold results, the property has seen relatively little work since the drill program.

Seite 1 von 4
Strategic Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Strategic Metals - über 100 Rohstoff-Projekte
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Strategic Metals Announces Promising Geological and Analytical Results From Mint Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project, SW Yukon VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic" or the "Company") announces highly encouraging results from a recently completed program involving detailed geological mapping and rock sampling at its Mint …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Ferocious Growth by Reaching Over 3,500,000 Messages, ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Advances Plan to Bring on World-Class Strategic and Operational ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz
Greenbank Director Terry Pullen Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Greenbank Capital
CanaFarma Agrees to Strategic Investment In Leading Cannabis Formulator Winners Circle Genetics
Green Crypto Mining for Ethereum and Bitcoin Using O-Power
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.08.21Strategic Metals Advances Oli and Bix Tin Projects, Central Yukon
Accesswire | Analysen
28.07.21Strategic Metals Delineates Promising Porphyry Au-Cu-Mo Prospect at Its Alotta Project, Yukon
Accesswire | Analysen