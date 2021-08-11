Strategic Metals Announces Promising Geological and Analytical Results From Mint Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project, SW Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic" or the "Company") announces highly encouraging results from a recently completed program involving detailed geological mapping and rock sampling at its Mint …

"Results from the 2021 mapping combined with results from earlier work confirm that Mint hosts a large, high-level porphyry system and suggest that the core of the system may lie to the north of the area that was drilled in 2012," states Doug Eaton, CEO of Strategic Metals. "The best porphyry discoveries that have been made in the Canadian Cordillera in recent years have come from drill programs that explored beneath weaker, near-surface mineralization. We feel that Mint could be this type of target."

The Mint project is wholly-owned by Strategic and is not subject to any underlying royalty interests. It lies 26 km south of the Alaska Highway (Figure 1), within the Traditional Territory of the White River First Nation. The project area comprises 250 mineral claims, encompassing approximately 5000 hectares (50 km 2 ).

The Mint porphyry prospect is one of the youngest porphyry systems in the Canadian Cordillera. It is hosted in an Oligocene-age unit comprising basalt flows and basaltic to andesitic tuffs, which is cut by nearly coeval, fine to medium grained, hornblende granodiorite to diorite intrusions and porphyritic dykes of variable composition.

Strategic staked the Mint project in 2010 and subsequently conducted preliminary geological mapping, soil geochemical surveys and geophysical surveys (magnetics, radiometrics and induced polarization (IP)). The soil sampling outlined a large gold-copper-molybdenum anomaly, which partially coincides with a 1500 m diameter magnetic anomaly that is cored by an area of very high response (Figures 2 and 3). The radiometric survey identified an 800 m by 1200 m potassium high about 500 m north of the core of the magnetic anomaly. In 2012, five, widely-spaced diamond drill holes (totalling 1768 m) were completed, primarily targeting magnetic, chargeability and resistivity features identified by the magnetic and IP surveys (Figure 4). The best results were obtained from hole M12-03 on the northern edge of the drill area, which averaged 0.204 g/t gold over its entire 331 m length, including 53 m that averaged 0.556 g/t gold near the bottom of the hole. All of the holes intersected porphyry -style alteration, with the best mineralized hole containing long intervals of predominantly phyllic alteration with localized areas of potassic alteration and brecciation. Copper and molybdenum values were near background to slightly elevated in all holes. Despite the encouraging gold results, the property has seen relatively little work since the drill program.