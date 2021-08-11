Timberline Provides Exploration and Corporate Updates

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS)(TSXV:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") provides a mid-season update on exploration at its 100%-controlled Eureka Project in Nevada. Exploration …

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS)(TSXV:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") provides a mid-season update on exploration at its 100%-controlled Eureka Project in Nevada. Exploration activities continue in a fully funded program encompassing numerous Carlin-type gold occurrences over the 62 km 2 (24 mi 2 ) land position. An extensive drill program is underway, both to offset recent and historic high-grade (> 3 g/t Au) drill intercepts, and to test new undrilled targets. The Company's objectives are to discover additional high-grade gold in and around the current resource and to advance new targets across the district-scale property with geologic mapping, geophysics, and geochemistry.

Completed approximately 23% (1,409m) of the planned reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Eureka Project - 5 holes completed in the Lookout Mountain area;

Completed a controlled source audio magnetotellurics (CSAMT) geophysics survey, spanning 19 line-kilometers along four survey lines;

Commenced an induced polarization/resistivity (IP) survey - planned for 29 line-kilometers primarily in the Windfall area;

Geological mapping well underway in the central Oswego Trend and northern Lookout Trend; and

Completed an orientation soil survey across the Windfall Trend and approximately 700 soil geochemical samples in the northern portion of the property.

Patrick Highsmith, Timberline's President & CEO, remarked on the 2021 exploration program so far, "In a mature world-class terrane like the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, drilling, geological mapping, geophysics, and geochemistry are key elements of a comprehensive program for gold discovery. It is gratifying to see Timberline advancing on all those fronts at Eureka. We have invested extra effort into improving the quality of our fundamental tools, including drill sampling, soil sampling, and quality control. The first five drill holes and the preliminary geophysical data we have seen are very encouraging for our growth prospects in 2021 and beyond."

Drilling Update

During late 2020 and early 2021 the Company announced drill results confirming new areas of high-grade gold inside the existing resource and to the east in the Water Well Zone (WWZ) (see Company news releases December 1, 2020 and January 7, 2021). The Timberline team has applied geophysics in conjunction with geologic mapping and 3D modeling to develop these targets for testing in this drill program. RC drilling commenced in mid-July and five holes have been completed at this time (Figure 1). Three of these holes were aimed at expanding the WWZ mineralization to the north, including the northernmost hole, which is more than 200 meters from previous high-grade intercepts. The high-grade WWZ remains open to the northwest, north, south, and east. Several more holes are planned in this program to test the zone to the northwest and southeast. The first phase of drilling also included two new target areas to the southwest from the historic Lookout Mountain Pit. Samples have been submitted to ALS Global labs but all analyses are pending.