PAR Technology Adds Self-Ordering Solutions Provider GRUBBR to its Brink POS Integration Partner Ecosystem

GRUBBRR’s ecosystem covers a wide range of products, including kiosks and automated checkout systems, to line busters, online ordering solutions, and menu boards. The ecosystem works with Brink POS to help restaurant operators increase average ticket totals, reduce operating expenses, and improve the overall customer experience.

ParTech, Inc. (PAR) , a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, has partnered with GRUBBRR, a self-ordering solutions provider, to help restaurants seamlessly create customized, profitable systems. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

GRUBBRR and PAR share a native integration with no intermediaries, enabling the ability to pass and receive data between GRUBBRR, PAR and Punchh. This integration allows any existing Brink POS client to seamlessly add a kiosk, in addition to other GRUBBRR hardware solutions, with all loyalty functions.

“We view PAR and Brink POS as true innovators that have pivoted from being a historical legacy platform to a contemporary platform taking market-share,” Farshad Tafazzoli, Chief Strategy Officer for GRUBBRR said. “GRUBBRR is in hyper-growth mode and partners with platforms like PAR that create value for our respective customer bases.”

Restaurants using GRUBBRR’s technology can quickly increase sales without lifting a finger, thanks to its smart kiosk technology. According to the company, kiosks featuring automated upselling technologies can increase average ticket totals by as much as 40 to 50%.

“GRUBBRR is a jack-of-all-trades platform,” said Chad Horn, Director of Strategic Partnerships for PAR. “Concepts need all the help they can get when it comes to maximizing profit and keeping guest satisfaction high, especially given the current labor shortage. GRUBBRR accomplishes both tasks through its front- and back-of-house offerings, and we’re excited to have them integrate with Brink POS.”

ABOUT GRUBBRR

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, GRUBBRR is a global self-ordering solutions provider at the forefront of self-ordering technologies. GRUBBRR’s award-winning eco-system, including kiosks, mobile ordering, online ordering, KDS, contactless smart lockers and more, are proven to help businesses maximize revenue, decrease labor costs, and increase operational efficiency while improving the consumer experience. GRUBBRR’s solutions are adaptable and beneficial to a multitude of businesses, and power both enterprise-level and small and medium businesses across verticals such as quick-service restaurants, fast casual restaurants, stadiums, movie theatres, casinos, micro-markets, retail, and more. To learn more about GRUBBRR and its products, visit https://grubbrr.com/

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005129/en/