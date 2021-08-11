Thryv Raises SaaS Revenue Guidance and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

checkAd

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform for growing small businesses, announced financial results for the second quarter 2021. The Company has also raised its 2021 outlook for its SaaS segment.

“During Q2, we saw strong and continued growth in our SaaS business,” said Joe Walsh, CEO and president of Thryv. “Small businesses are moving to the cloud and we are providing them the tools they need to automate and modernize their businesses. As a result of our efforts, we are seeing accelerated growth and we are raising our SaaS revenue guidance for 2021.”

“We see clients putting their faith in us as they take that leap to manage and grow their business using modern small business software. Small businesses need an end-to-end solution, not several different point solutions. Multiple solutions are expensive and are difficult to manage. Thryv provides the frictionless and simplified experience small businesses need.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • U.S. SaaS revenue was $41.4 million, a 32.3% increase year-over-year
  • U.S. Marketing Services revenue was $202.8 million
  • Thryv International Marketing Services revenue was $46.9 million, net of a $27.8 million deferred revenue purchase price accounting adjustment
  • Consolidated total revenue was $291.0 million
  • Consolidated net income was $24.4 million
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $96.8 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.2%
  • Consolidated gross profit was $178.4 million
  • Consolidated adjusted gross profit was $195.3 million

Additional US Business Highlights

  • SaaS ARPU increased to $323 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $232 in the second quarter of 2020
  • Total SaaS clients increased sequentially to 45 thousand for the second quarter of 2021
  • SaaS monthly churn was 2.1% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.0% for the second quarter of 2020
  • Net Dollar Retention improved 18 percentage points to 92% at end of the second quarter of 2021, when compared to the second quarter of 2020
  • SaaS active users and usage frequency reached new all-time high as daily and weekly active users increased 27% year-over-year
  • Thryv added to Russell 2000 Index

Outlook:

The Company is updating guidance for fiscal year 2021 as indicated below.

  • U.S. SaaS year over year revenue guidance is raised to 21 to 23%, from the prior increase in the mid to upper teens.
    • In dollars, the guidance was raised to $157 – $160 million, up from the previously announced $151 - $158 million
  • U.S Marketing Services revenue range raised to $750 - $770 million, up from the previously announced $740 - $760 million
  • Thryv International, which reflects the acquisition of Sensis Holdings, is maintaining guidance for the remainder of the year.(1)

(1) Thryv International includes Sensis Pty Ltd (“Sensis”) results subsequent to the March 1, 2021 acquisition date.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Thryv will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 results. The conference call will be available via the Internet at www.thryv.com. There will be several slides accompanying the webcast. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The recorded webcast will also be available on the Company's website.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and enter “5092525.”

Final Results

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

$

291,047

 

 

$

303,612

 

 

$

571,653

 

 

$

622,182

 

Cost of services

112,607

 

 

110,605

 

 

210,767

 

 

228,581

 

Gross profit

178,440

 

 

193,007

 

 

360,886

 

 

393,601

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

87,394

 

 

79,105

 

 

163,934

 

 

168,397

 

General and administrative

33,100

 

 

44,194

 

 

74,379

 

 

93,756

 

Impairment charges

3,611

 

 

18,132

 

 

3,611

 

 

18,230

 

Total operating expenses

124,105

 

 

141,431

 

 

241,924

 

 

280,383

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

54,335

 

 

51,576

 

 

118,962

 

 

113,218

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(14,502)

 

 

(13,426)

 

 

(26,109)

 

 

(28,206)

 

Interest expense, related party

(4,668)

 

 

(4,586)

 

 

(8,733)

 

 

(9,736)

 

Other components of net periodic pension benefit (cost)

272

 

 

(936)

 

 

725

 

 

(1,137)

 

Other expense

(2,966)

 

 

 

 

(4,059)

 

 

 

Income before (provision) for income taxes

32,471

 

 

32,628

 

 

80,786

 

 

74,139

 

(Provision) for income taxes

(8,112)

 

 

(21,164)

 

 

(19,921)

 

 

(34,573)

 

Net income

$

24,359

 

 

$

11,464

 

 

$

60,865

 

 

$

39,566

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.72

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

1.82

 

 

$

1.24

 

Diluted

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

1.72

 

 

$

1.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

33,622,666

 

 

31,435,941

 

 

33,367,734

 

 

32,007,114

 

Diluted

36,687,030

 

 

33,803,465

 

 

35,352,445

 

 

34,414,996

 

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

15,785

 

 

$

2,406

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $21,450 and $33,030

312,457

 

 

296,570

 

Contract assets, net of allowance of $157 and $338

8,415

 

 

10,975

 

Taxes receivable

1,890

 

 

9,229

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,370

 

 

26,172

 

Indemnification asset

25,190

 

 

24,346

 

Total current assets

400,107

 

 

369,698

 

Fixed assets and capitalized software, net

76,315

 

 

89,044

 

Goodwill

678,793

 

 

609,457

 

Intangible assets, net

123,907

 

 

31,777

 

Deferred tax assets

106,069

 

 

93,099

 

Other assets

26,944

 

 

21,902

 

Total assets

$

1,412,135

 

 

$

1,214,977

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

30,024

 

 

$

8,927

 

Accrued liabilities

168,602

 

 

139,613

 

Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits

30,615

 

 

30,022

 

Contract liabilities

32,233

 

 

18,942

 

New Term Loan, current

70,000

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

12,898

 

 

9,896

 

Total current liabilities

344,372

 

 

207,400

 

New Term Loan, net

365,189

 

 

 

New Term Loan, related party

154,697

 

 

 

Senior Term Loan, net

 

 

335,683

 

Senior Term Loan, related party

 

 

113,482

 

ABL Facility

58,022

 

 

79,238

 

Leaseback obligations

 

 

54,798

 

Pension obligations, net

174,217

 

 

190,827

 

Deferred tax liabilities

1,179

 

 

508

 

Other liabilities

44,756

 

 

36,266

 

Total long-term liabilities

798,060

 

 

810,802

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Common stock - $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 60,391,597, shares issued and 33,713,187 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021; and 59,590,422 shares issued and 32,912,012 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020

604

 

 

596

 

Additional paid-in capital

1,076,124

 

 

1,059,624

 

Treasury stock - 26,678,410 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(468,613)

 

 

(468,613)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(4,445)

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

(333,967)

 

 

(394,832)

 

Total stockholders' equity

269,703

 

 

196,775

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,412,135

 

 

$

1,214,977

 

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

60,865

 

 

$

39,566

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

49,626

 

 

75,429

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,930

 

 

534

 

Deferred income taxes

(51,439)

 

 

(42,150)

 

Provision for credit losses

292

 

 

22,436

 

Provision for service credits

8,719

 

 

17,197

 

Stock-based compensation expense (benefit)

3,892

 

 

(5,484)

 

Other components of net periodic pension (benefit) cost

(725)

 

 

1,137

 

Loss on termination of leaseback obligations

3,409

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal/write-off of fixed assets and capitalized software

(44)

 

 

3,491

 

Impairment charges

3,611

 

 

18,230

 

Non-cash (gain) loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset

(844)

 

 

4,418

 

Loss on foreign currency exchange rates

640

 

 

 

Other, net

(17)

 

 

 

Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

70,491

 

 

(28,791)

 

Contract assets

2,402

 

 

(2,050)

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(7,567)

 

 

3,177

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(51,133)

 

 

(67,064)

 

Accrued income taxes, net

3,258

 

 

64,821

 

Operating lease liability

(2,407)

 

 

(3,482)

 

Contract liabilities

(13,157)

 

 

(3,544)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

81,802

 

 

97,871

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software

(14,315)

 

 

(12,975)

 

Proceeds from the sale of building and fixed assets

63

 

 

1,502

 

Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

(174,190)

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(188,442)

 

 

(11,473)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from New Term Loan

418,070

 

 

 

Proceeds from New Term Loan, related party

260,930

 

 

 

Payments of New Tern Loan

(62,089)

 

 

 

Payments of New Term Loan, related party

(25,911)

 

 

 

Payments of Senior Term Loan

(335,821)

 

 

(45,090)

 

Payments of Senior Term Loan, related party

(113,789)

 

 

(20,300)

 

Proceeds from ABL Facility

545,809

 

 

606,455

 

Payments of ABL Facility

(567,025)

 

 

(596,969)

 

Purchase of treasury stock

 

 

(30,626)

 

Other

3,305

 

 

(191)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

123,479

 

 

(86,721)

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(819)

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

16,020

 

 

(323)

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

2,406

 

 

1,912

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

18,426

 

 

$

1,589

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Information

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

37,608

 

 

$

39,671

 

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

38,411

 

 

$

11,902

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Marketing
Services

 

SaaS

 

Thryv
International

 

Total

Revenue

$

202,795

 

 

$

41,386

 

 

$

46,866

 

 

$

291,047

 

Segment EBITDA

82,684

 

 

(2,119)

 

 

16,188

 

 

96,753

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Marketing
Services

 

SaaS

 

Thryv
International

 

Total

Revenue

$

430,728

 

 

$

78,637

 

 

$

62,288

 

 

$

571,653

 

Segment EBITDA

181,315

 

 

(1,803)

 

 

22,174

 

 

201,686

 

Non-GAAP Measures

Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income, and Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit. Both Net income and Gross profit are the most comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit, respectively.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net income (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

24,359

 

 

$

11,464

 

 

$

60,865

 

 

$

39,566

 

Interest expense

19,170

 

 

18,012

 

 

34,842

 

 

37,942

 

Provision for income taxes

8,112

 

 

21,164

 

 

19,921

 

 

34,573

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

29,908

 

 

37,606

 

 

49,626

 

 

75,429

 

Loss on termination of leaseback obligations

3,110

 

 

 

 

3,409

 

 

 

Restructuring and integration expenses (1)

3,489

 

 

7,347

 

 

12,723

 

 

17,192

 

Transaction costs (2)

5,440

 

 

3,232

 

 

15,986

 

 

9,766

 

Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) (3)

1,921

 

 

580

 

 

3,892

 

 

(5,484)

 

Other components of net periodic pension (benefit) cost (4)

(272)

 

 

936

 

 

(725)

 

 

1,137

 

Non-cash (gain) loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset (5)

(844)

 

 

617

 

 

(844)

 

 

4,418

 

Impairment charges

3,611

 

 

18,132

 

 

3,611

 

 

18,230

 

Other (6)

(1,251)

 

 

(955)

 

 

(1,620)

 

 

(1,855)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

96,753

 

 

$

118,135

 

 

$

201,686

 

 

$

230,914

 

(1)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, loss on disposal of fixed assets and capitalized software, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation.

(2)

Expenses related to the Company's direct listing, Sensis acquisition and other transaction costs.

(3)

Company records stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company’s stock-based compensation awards. Additionally, stock-based compensation expense includes the remeasurement of these awards at each period end, prior to October 1, 2020.

(4)

Other components of net periodic pension cost is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of other components of net periodic pension cost relates to the mark to market pension remeasurement.

(5)

In connection with the YP Acquisition, the seller provided the Company indemnity for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the Acquisition Date.

(6)

Other primarily includes expenses related to potential non income-based tax liabilities. Additionally, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other includes foreign exchange related expense.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Gross profit (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

178,440

 

 

$

193,007

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

16,817

 

 

18,632

 

Stock-based compensation expense

83

 

 

70

 

Adjusted gross profit

$

195,340

 

 

$

211,709

 

Gross margin

61.3

%

 

63.6

%

Adjusted gross margin

67.1

%

 

69.7

%

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

360,886

 

 

$

393,601

 

Plus:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

28,061

 

 

36,987

 

Stock-based compensation expense (benefit)

164

 

 

(246)

 

Adjusted gross profit

$

389,111

 

 

$

430,342

 

Gross margin

63.1

%

 

63.3

%

Adjusted gross margin

68.1

%

 

69.2

%

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements included in this release constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that include the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “expect”, “preliminary”, “intend”, “plan”, “project”, “outlook”, “future”, “forward”, “guidance” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations with respect to our financial performance and future events with respect to our business and industry in general. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to the following: risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity to fund operations; the Company’s future operating and financial performance; the Company’s ability to consummate acquisitions, or, if consummated, to successfully integrate acquired businesses into the Company’s operations, the Company’s ability to recognize the benefits of acquisitions, or the failure of an acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives; limitations on our operating and strategic flexibility and the ability to operate our business, finance our capital needs or expand business strategies under the terms of our credit facilities; our ability to retain existing business and obtain and retain new business; general economic or business conditions affecting the markets we serve; declining use of print yellow page directories by consumers; our ability to collect trade receivables from clients to whom we extend credit; credit risk associated with our reliance on small and medium sized businesses as clients; our ability to attract and retain key managers; increased competition in our markets; our ability to obtain future financing due to changes in the lending markets or our financial position; our ability to maintain agreements with major Internet search and local media companies; reduced advertising spending and increased contract cancellations by our clients, which causes reduced revenue; and our ability to anticipate or respond effectively to changes in technology and consumer preferences. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. For these reasons, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com, Superpages.com and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs worldwide that enable these SMBs to compete and win in today’s economy.

On March 1, 2021, Thryv announced it closed the acquisition of Sensis, Australia’s leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow, White Pages, True Local and Whereis), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found. Sensis is also Australia’s largest print directory publisher including the Yellow and White Pages.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

