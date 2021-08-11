Thryv Raises SaaS Revenue Guidance and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“During Q2, we saw strong and continued growth in our SaaS business,” said Joe Walsh, CEO and president of Thryv. “Small businesses are moving to the cloud and we are providing them the tools they need to automate and modernize their businesses. As a result of our efforts, we are seeing accelerated growth and we are raising our SaaS revenue guidance for 2021.”

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of Thryv software, the end-to-end client experience platform for growing small businesses, announced financial results for the second quarter 2021. The Company has also raised its 2021 outlook for its SaaS segment.

“We see clients putting their faith in us as they take that leap to manage and grow their business using modern small business software. Small businesses need an end-to-end solution, not several different point solutions. Multiple solutions are expensive and are difficult to manage. Thryv provides the frictionless and simplified experience small businesses need.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

U.S. SaaS revenue was $41.4 million, a 32.3% increase year-over-year

U.S. Marketing Services revenue was $202.8 million

Thryv International Marketing Services revenue was $46.9 million, net of a $27.8 million deferred revenue purchase price accounting adjustment

Consolidated total revenue was $291.0 million

Consolidated net income was $24.4 million

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $96.8 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.2%

Consolidated gross profit was $178.4 million

Consolidated adjusted gross profit was $195.3 million

Additional US Business Highlights

SaaS ARPU increased to $323 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $232 in the second quarter of 2020

Total SaaS clients increased sequentially to 45 thousand for the second quarter of 2021

SaaS monthly churn was 2.1% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.0% for the second quarter of 2020

Net Dollar Retention improved 18 percentage points to 92% at end of the second quarter of 2021, when compared to the second quarter of 2020

SaaS active users and usage frequency reached new all-time high as daily and weekly active users increased 27% year-over-year

Thryv added to Russell 2000 Index

Outlook:

The Company is updating guidance for fiscal year 2021 as indicated below.

U.S. SaaS year over year revenue guidance is raised to 21 to 23%, from the prior increase in the mid to upper teens. In dollars, the guidance was raised to $157 – $160 million, up from the previously announced $151 - $158 million

U.S Marketing Services revenue range raised to $750 - $770 million, up from the previously announced $740 - $760 million

Thryv International, which reflects the acquisition of Sensis Holdings, is maintaining guidance for the remainder of the year.(1)

(1) Thryv International includes Sensis Pty Ltd (“Sensis”) results subsequent to the March 1, 2021 acquisition date.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Thryv will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 results. The conference call will be available via the Internet at www.thryv.com. There will be several slides accompanying the webcast. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The recorded webcast will also be available on the Company's website.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and enter “5092525.”

Final Results

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 291,047 $ 303,612 $ 571,653 $ 622,182 Cost of services 112,607 110,605 210,767 228,581 Gross profit 178,440 193,007 360,886 393,601 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 87,394 79,105 163,934 168,397 General and administrative 33,100 44,194 74,379 93,756 Impairment charges 3,611 18,132 3,611 18,230 Total operating expenses 124,105 141,431 241,924 280,383 Operating income 54,335 51,576 118,962 113,218 Other income (expense): Interest expense (14,502) (13,426) (26,109) (28,206) Interest expense, related party (4,668) (4,586) (8,733) (9,736) Other components of net periodic pension benefit (cost) 272 (936) 725 (1,137) Other expense (2,966) — (4,059) — Income before (provision) for income taxes 32,471 32,628 80,786 74,139 (Provision) for income taxes (8,112) (21,164) (19,921) (34,573) Net income $ 24,359 $ 11,464 $ 60,865 $ 39,566 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.72 $ 0.36 $ 1.82 $ 1.24 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.34 $ 1.72 $ 1.15 Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net income per common share: Basic 33,622,666 31,435,941 33,367,734 32,007,114 Diluted 36,687,030 33,803,465 35,352,445 34,414,996

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,785 $ 2,406 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $21,450 and $33,030 312,457 296,570 Contract assets, net of allowance of $157 and $338 8,415 10,975 Taxes receivable 1,890 9,229 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,370 26,172 Indemnification asset 25,190 24,346 Total current assets 400,107 369,698 Fixed assets and capitalized software, net 76,315 89,044 Goodwill 678,793 609,457 Intangible assets, net 123,907 31,777 Deferred tax assets 106,069 93,099 Other assets 26,944 21,902 Total assets $ 1,412,135 $ 1,214,977 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 30,024 $ 8,927 Accrued liabilities 168,602 139,613 Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits 30,615 30,022 Contract liabilities 32,233 18,942 New Term Loan, current 70,000 — Other current liabilities 12,898 9,896 Total current liabilities 344,372 207,400 New Term Loan, net 365,189 — New Term Loan, related party 154,697 — Senior Term Loan, net — 335,683 Senior Term Loan, related party — 113,482 ABL Facility 58,022 79,238 Leaseback obligations — 54,798 Pension obligations, net 174,217 190,827 Deferred tax liabilities 1,179 508 Other liabilities 44,756 36,266 Total long-term liabilities 798,060 810,802 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 60,391,597, shares issued and 33,713,187 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021; and 59,590,422 shares issued and 32,912,012 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 604 596 Additional paid-in capital 1,076,124 1,059,624 Treasury stock - 26,678,410 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (468,613) (468,613) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,445) — Accumulated deficit (333,967) (394,832) Total stockholders' equity 269,703 196,775 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,412,135 $ 1,214,977

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 60,865 $ 39,566 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 49,626 75,429 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,930 534 Deferred income taxes (51,439) (42,150) Provision for credit losses 292 22,436 Provision for service credits 8,719 17,197 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 3,892 (5,484) Other components of net periodic pension (benefit) cost (725) 1,137 Loss on termination of leaseback obligations 3,409 — (Gain) loss on disposal/write-off of fixed assets and capitalized software (44) 3,491 Impairment charges 3,611 18,230 Non-cash (gain) loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset (844) 4,418 Loss on foreign currency exchange rates 640 — Other, net (17) — Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions: Accounts receivable 70,491 (28,791) Contract assets 2,402 (2,050) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,567) 3,177 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (51,133) (67,064) Accrued income taxes, net 3,258 64,821 Operating lease liability (2,407) (3,482) Contract liabilities (13,157) (3,544) Net cash provided by operating activities 81,802 97,871 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software (14,315) (12,975) Proceeds from the sale of building and fixed assets 63 1,502 Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired (174,190) — Net cash (used in) investing activities (188,442) (11,473) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from New Term Loan 418,070 — Proceeds from New Term Loan, related party 260,930 — Payments of New Tern Loan (62,089) — Payments of New Term Loan, related party (25,911) — Payments of Senior Term Loan (335,821) (45,090) Payments of Senior Term Loan, related party (113,789) (20,300) Proceeds from ABL Facility 545,809 606,455 Payments of ABL Facility (567,025) (596,969) Purchase of treasury stock — (30,626) Other 3,305 (191) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 123,479 (86,721) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (819) — Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,020 (323) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,406 1,912 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 18,426 $ 1,589 Supplemental Information Cash paid for interest $ 37,608 $ 39,671 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 38,411 $ 11,902

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Marketing

Services SaaS Thryv

International Total Revenue $ 202,795 $ 41,386 $ 46,866 $ 291,047 Segment EBITDA 82,684 (2,119) 16,188 96,753

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Marketing

Services SaaS Thryv

International Total Revenue $ 430,728 $ 78,637 $ 62,288 $ 571,653 Segment EBITDA 181,315 (1,803) 22,174 201,686

Non-GAAP Measures

Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income, and Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit. Both Net income and Gross profit are the most comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit, respectively.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net income (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 24,359 $ 11,464 $ 60,865 $ 39,566 Interest expense 19,170 18,012 34,842 37,942 Provision for income taxes 8,112 21,164 19,921 34,573 Depreciation and amortization expense 29,908 37,606 49,626 75,429 Loss on termination of leaseback obligations 3,110 — 3,409 — Restructuring and integration expenses (1) 3,489 7,347 12,723 17,192 Transaction costs (2) 5,440 3,232 15,986 9,766 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) (3) 1,921 580 3,892 (5,484) Other components of net periodic pension (benefit) cost (4) (272) 936 (725) 1,137 Non-cash (gain) loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset (5) (844) 617 (844) 4,418 Impairment charges 3,611 18,132 3,611 18,230 Other (6) (1,251) (955) (1,620) (1,855) Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,753 $ 118,135 $ 201,686 $ 230,914

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, loss on disposal of fixed assets and capitalized software, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation. (2) Expenses related to the Company's direct listing, Sensis acquisition and other transaction costs. (3) Company records stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company’s stock-based compensation awards. Additionally, stock-based compensation expense includes the remeasurement of these awards at each period end, prior to October 1, 2020. (4) Other components of net periodic pension cost is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of other components of net periodic pension cost relates to the mark to market pension remeasurement. (5) In connection with the YP Acquisition, the seller provided the Company indemnity for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the Acquisition Date. (6) Other primarily includes expenses related to potential non income-based tax liabilities. Additionally, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other includes foreign exchange related expense.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Gross profit (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 178,440 $ 193,007 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 16,817 18,632 Stock-based compensation expense 83 70 Adjusted gross profit $ 195,340 $ 211,709 Gross margin 61.3 % 63.6 % Adjusted gross margin 67.1 % 69.7 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 360,886 $ 393,601 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 28,061 36,987 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 164 (246) Adjusted gross profit $ 389,111 $ 430,342 Gross margin 63.1 % 63.3 % Adjusted gross margin 68.1 % 69.2 %

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements included in this release constitute forward-looking statements. Statements that include the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “expect”, “preliminary”, “intend”, “plan”, “project”, “outlook”, “future”, “forward”, “guidance” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations with respect to our financial performance and future events with respect to our business and industry in general. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to the following: risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity to fund operations; the Company’s future operating and financial performance; the Company’s ability to consummate acquisitions, or, if consummated, to successfully integrate acquired businesses into the Company’s operations, the Company’s ability to recognize the benefits of acquisitions, or the failure of an acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives; limitations on our operating and strategic flexibility and the ability to operate our business, finance our capital needs or expand business strategies under the terms of our credit facilities; our ability to retain existing business and obtain and retain new business; general economic or business conditions affecting the markets we serve; declining use of print yellow page directories by consumers; our ability to collect trade receivables from clients to whom we extend credit; credit risk associated with our reliance on small and medium sized businesses as clients; our ability to attract and retain key managers; increased competition in our markets; our ability to obtain future financing due to changes in the lending markets or our financial position; our ability to maintain agreements with major Internet search and local media companies; reduced advertising spending and increased contract cancellations by our clients, which causes reduced revenue; and our ability to anticipate or respond effectively to changes in technology and consumer preferences. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. For these reasons, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv, a software console that enables businesses managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com, Superpages.com and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs worldwide that enable these SMBs to compete and win in today’s economy.

On March 1, 2021, Thryv announced it closed the acquisition of Sensis, Australia’s leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow, White Pages, True Local and Whereis), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found. Sensis is also Australia’s largest print directory publisher including the Yellow and White Pages.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

