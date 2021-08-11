Holley Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net Sales increased 54% to $193.0 million compared to $125.3 million in 2020

Gross Profit increased 48% to $81.2 million compared to $54.8 million last year

Operating Income increased 52% to $40.1 million compared to $26.3 million in 2020

Net Income increased 85% to $23.1 million from $12.5 million last year

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 49% to $54.1 million compared to $36.4 million in 2020

Acquired AEM Performance Electronics ("AEM") adding to Holley's electronics offering

Continued execution on direct-to-consumer channel growth strategy

2021 Outlook

Company reiterates fiscal 2021 Net Sales expected to range between $648-$663 million, Pro Forma Net Sales1 between $655-$670 million, and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA1 between $165-170 million

Tom Tomlinson, Holley’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Consumer demand for our products was strong in the second quarter and we continued to see excellent growth in our direct-to-consumer channel. Our team performed well, captured significant additional demand in the quarter, and delivered great overall results.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales increased 54% to $193.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $125.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Non-comparable sales associated with acquisitions, including the AEM acquisition completed in April and several completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, contributed $36.7 million of net sales growth in the quarter. Organic growth for comparable brands contributed the remaining $31.0 million of year-over-year net sales growth, representing slightly more than 25% growth over second quarter 2020 net sales. Consumer demand for electronic performance products drove the majority of the organic growth in the quarter.

Cost of goods sold increased $41.4 million, or 59%, to $111.8 million, as compared to $70.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and is primarily attributable to the increase in product sales. Gross profit for the thirteen weeks ended June 27, 2021 increased $26.4 million, or 48.1%, to $81.2 million, as compared to $54.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in gross profit was driven by the increase in sales. Gross margin for the thirteen weeks ended June 27, 2021 was 42.1% compared to a gross margin of 43.8% for the thirteen weeks ended June 28, 2020.

Selling, general and administrative costs for the quarter increased $9.9 million to $26.2 million, representing an increase of 61% when compared to $16.3 million in 2020. Incremental SG&A from recent acquisitions were responsible for $5.3 million of the increase in the quarter. Additional cost drivers include a $1.6 million increase in shipping costs related to higher sales and global supply chain pressure, higher audit fees associated with the business combination with Empower, and increases in software licensing that support Holley’s growth.

R&D and other operating expenses provided leverage in the second quarter, as those expenses increased 26% and 20%, respectively, against the net sales increase of 54%. Increases in these other operating expense areas are primarily due to acquisitions.

Net income for the second quarter 2021 reflects higher sales volume and the leverage achieved on certain fixed expenses. Net income improved to $23.1 million in the second quarter compared to $12.5 million in 2020, an increase of 85%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew from $36.4 million in the second quarter last year to $54.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing 49% year-over-year growth. Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income is included in the “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table below.

Significant Event Subsequent to Quarter End

On July 16, 2021, Holley completed the business combination with Empower LTD and became a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLLY). Since the transaction closed in Holley’s third fiscal quarter, the 10-Q Holley will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the second quarter will reflect the pre-combination results of Empower LTD.

Fiscal 2021 Full Year Outlook

We reiterate our full-year expectations of recognized net sales in the range of $648 to $663 million for fiscal 2021. We expect pro forma net sales in the range of $655 to $670 million, and pro forma adjusted EBITDA between $165 and $170 million. Additional information regarding pro forma adjustments is included in the “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table below.

Dominic Bardos, Holley’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “We continued to execute on our strategy in the second quarter, with both organic growth and recent acquisitions contributing to our strong revenue performance. We expect sales growth to moderate in the back half of 2021, largely due to lapping strong 2020 performance and the three acquisitions made during the fourth quarter last year. Our full-year guidance also contemplates the uncertainties surrounding global supply chain challenges and inflationary pressure on raw material costs. Our markets remain strong and our consumers continue to be highly engaged.”

Conference Call

About Holley Inc.

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit https://www.holley.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Holley’s future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future revenue and adjusted EBITDA and other metrics are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “or” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Holley and its management are inherently uncertain factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: 1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Empower LTD, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; 2) costs related to the business combination and Holley becoming a public company; 3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 4) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Holley; 5) the possibility that Holley may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 6) Holley’s estimates of its financial performance; 7) the impact of the novel coronavirus disease pandemic and its effect on business and financial conditions; and 8) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filed on July 28, 2021. Although Holley believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements or projections set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward looking statements or projections will be achieved. There may be additional risks that Holley presently does not know or that Holley currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Holley undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

[Financial Tables to Follow]

HOLLEY INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the thirteen weeks ended For the twenty-six weeks ended 27-Jun June 28, % 27-Jun June 28, % 2021 2020 Variance Variance 2021 2020 Variance Variance Net Sales $ 193,041 $ 125,296 $ 67,745 54.1% $ 353,373 $ 232,453 $ 120,920 52.0% Cost of Goods Sold 111,841 70,468 41,373 58.7% 206,494 134,292 72,202 53.8% Gross Profit 81,200 54,828 26,372 48.1% 146,879 98,161 48,718 49.6% Operating Expenses 41,138 28,479 12,659 44.5% 94,036 54,138 39,898 73.7% Operating Income 40,062 26,349 13,713 52.0% 52,843 44,023 8,820 20.0% Interest Expense 11,174 11,013 161 1.5% 21,245 22,518 (1,273) -5.7% Income Before Income Taxes 28,888 15,336 13,552 88.4% 31,598 21,505 10,093 46.9% Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 5,790 2,827 2,963 104.8% 10,556 4,144 6,412 154.7% Net Income (Loss) 23,098 12,509 10,589 84.7% 21,042 17,361 3,681 21.2% Comprehensive Income: Foreign Currency Translation Adj. 35 - 35 - 19 - 19 - Total Comprehensive Net Income: 23,133 12,509 10,624 84.9% 21,061 17,361 3,700 21.3%

HOLLEY INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the thirteen weeks ended March 29, June 28, Sept. 27, Dec. 31, March 28, 27-Jun 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 Net Sales $ 107,157 $ 125,296 $ 133,307 $ 138,419 $ 160,332 $ 193,041 Cost of Goods Sold 63,824 70,468 77,778 83,865 94,653 111,841 Gross Profit 43,333 54,828 55,529 54,554 65,679 81,200 Operating Expenses 25,659 28,479 27,149 41,502 52,898 41,138 Operating Income 17,674 26,349 28,380 13,052 12,781 40,062 Interest Expense 11,505 11,013 9,325 11,929 10,071 11,174 Income Before Income Taxes 6,169 15,336 19,055 1,123 2,710 28,888 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,317 2,827 5,512 (830) 4,766 5,790 Net Income (Loss) 4,852 12,509 13,543 1,953 (2,056) 23,098 Comprehensive Income: Foreign Currency Translation Adj. - - - 16 (16) 35 Total Comprehensive Net Income: 4,852 12,509 13,543 1,969 (2,072) 23,133

HOLLEY INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of As of As of As of As of As of March 29, June 28, Sept. 27, Dec. 31, March 28, 27-Jun 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 Assets Total Current Assets $ 200,825 $ 221,873 $ 190,361 $ 257,980 $ 275,832 $ 261,207 Net Property, Plant & Equipment 32,752 32,929 34,131 43,729 44,581 49,692 Goodwill 297,607 297,607 297,607 359,099 359,099 377,368 Other Net Intangibles 330,807 328,157 325,459 404,522 401,186 425,423 Total Assets 861,991 880,566 847,558 1,065,330 1,080,698 1,113,690 Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity Total Current Liabilities 46,980 53,046 54,463 82,009 98,175 107,428 Long-term Debt Net of Current Portion 531,078 530,857 482,636 649,458 650,123 649,874 Deferred Taxes 51,656 51,863 51,995 71,336 71,814 72,538 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 21,890 21,890 21,890 22,146 22,146 22,146 Total Liabilities 651,604 657,656 610,984 824,949 842,258 851,986 Common Stock - - - - - - Additional Paid-In Capital 236,624 236,638 236,759 238,890 239,021 239,152 Accumulated Loss (397) (397) (397) (674) (690) (655) Retained Earnings (25,840) (13,331) 212 2,165 109 23,207 Total Stockholder's Equity 210,387 222,910 236,574 240,381 238,440 261,704 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity 861,991 880,566 847,558 1,065,330 1,080,698 1,113,690

HOLLEY INC. and SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the thirteen weeks ended March 29, June 28, Sept. 27, Dec. 31, March 28, 27-Jun 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 Operating Activities Net Income $ 4,852 $ 12,509 $ 13,543 $ 1,953 $ (2,056) $ 23,098 Adjustments to Reconcile to Net Cash 5,964 5,811 6,102 13,960 7,142 24,855 Changes in Operating Assets & Liabilities 6,764 7,549 12,510 (3,104) 13,870 (20,512) Net Cash from Operating Activities 17,580 25,869 32,155 12,809 18,956 27,441 Investing Activities Capital Expenditures, Net of Dispositions (1,283) (2,152) (3,218) (2,082) (3,104) (3,752) Acquisitions - (50) - (156,833) - (54,011) Net Cash from Investing Activities (1,283) (2,202) (3,218) (158,915) (3,104) (57,763) Financing Activities Net Change and Principal Payments in Debt 27,500 (1,050) (48,950) 163,044 (64) (1,475) Net Change in Cash & Cash Equivalents 43,797 22,617 (20,013) 16,938 15,788 (31,797) Cash and Cash Equivalents Beginning of Period 8,335 52,132 74,749 54,736 71,674 87,462 End of Period 52,132 74,749 54,736 71,674 87,462 55,665

HOLLEY INTERMEDIATE HOLDINGS, INC. and SUBSIDIARIES USE AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the thirteen weeks ended June 27, June 28, Description 2021 2020 Net Income (Loss) $ 23,098 $ 12,509 Adjustments: Interest Expense 11,174 11,013 Income Taxes 5,790 2,827 Depreciation 2,201 1,988 Amortization 3,502 2,701 EBITDA 45,765 31,038 Acquisition Integration & Restructuring 2,676 3,118 Unusual or Nonrecurring Expenses 3,993 1,435 Related Party Acquisition and Management Fee Expenses 1,658 880 Other Expense 47 (109) Adjusted EBITDA 54,139 36,362 13 Weeks Ended Description June 27, 2021 Net Sales 193,041 Adjustments: Sales from Acquisitions within 365 Days of Purchase (Non-Comparable to Prior Year) (36,700) Organic Sales (Comparable to Prior Year Period Net Sales) 156,341 2021 Forecast 2021 Forecast Description Low Range High Range Net Sales $ 647,600 $ 662,600 Pre-Acquisition Net Sales (AEM Performance Electronics) 7,400 7,400 Pro Forma Net Sales 655,000 670,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 163,400 $ 168,400 Pre-Acquisition Adjusted EBITDA (AEM Performance Electronics) 1,600 1,600 Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 165,000 170,000

Holley believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating the Company’s financial performance. In addition, Holley uses these measures internally to establish forecasts, budgets and operational goals to manage and monitor its business. Holley believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help to depict a more realistic representation of the performance of the underlying business, enabling the Company to evaluate and plan more effectively for the future.

Holley defines EBITDA as earnings before (a) interest expense, (b) income taxes and (c) depreciation and amortization. Holley defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) unusual or nonrecurring expenses that consist primarily of the addback of the amortization of the fair market value increase in inventory in 2019 and 2018 (for 2020, the addbacks consist of the amortization of the fair market value increase in inventory and legal settlement), (ii) acquisition and restructuring costs, (iii) related party acquisition and management fee costs, and (iv) other expenses, which includes losses from disposal of fixed assets and foreign currency transactions.

Organic sales excludes the impact from sales from acquisitions within 365 days of the consummation of such acquisition. Holley believes organic sales provides investors with useful supplemental information regarding Holley's underlying sales trends.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and organic sales are not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. These measures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from or included in these metrics are significant components in understanding and assessing Holley’s financial performance. These metrics should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

A forecast for 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because certain information necessary to calculate the most comparable GAAP measure is unavailable due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the future financial statement impact of certain items. Therefore, as a result of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, Holley is unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable effort.

