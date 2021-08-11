ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network operating in North America and Europe, today announced it acquired ViriCiti, a leading provider of electrification solutions for eBus and commercial fleets. ChargePoint acquired ViriCiti for a total purchase price of approximately €75 million in cash, subject to adjustments. The ViriCiti team, customer accounts and technology will become part of ChargePoint’s operations. Along with the pending acquisition of leading European e-mobility technology provider has·to·be, this transaction confirms ChargePoint’s commitment to the electrification of fleet and commercial segments in North America and Europe.

ChargePoint acquires eBus and commercial vehicle management provider ViriCiti to accelerate fleet electrification (Graphic: Business Wire)

ViriCiti will enhance the ChargePoint fleet solution portfolio of hardware, software and services by integrating information sources to optimize electric fleet operations, including battery management, charging station monitoring, OEM-agnostic telematics, vehicle maintenance and vehicle operations data. The combined solution will enable fleets to identify what routes to electrify, monitor and report on uptime, optimize fueling to ensure operational readiness at low cost, and integrate vehicle and charging station management. Working with existing systems of record enables ChargePoint to deliver the most complete set of solutions for electric fleet operators, ensuring success from initial infrastructure buildout to optimization and growth.

Pasquale Romano, President and CEO of ChargePoint, said, “The future of fleets is electric, and integrating charging solutions with the many business systems already in place in today’s depots is essential to successful electrification. Adding ViriCiti’s vehicle management capabilities to our fleet portfolio allows ChargePoint to deliver more functionality to eBus and commercial fleet operators, while remaining open to integration with existing telematics systems. The combined solution underscores the importance of software to EV charging and will ensure operational readiness at low cost as fleets of all types across North America and Europe continue to electrify.”