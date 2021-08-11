White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling and Completion of Structural Geological Interpretation at the Betty Project, Yukon

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the maiden diamond drilling program and the completion of a structural Geological interpretation at its Betty Property, contiguous to and 15km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino deposit (14.5 Moz gold & 7.1 Blbs copper of Measured & Indicated and 6.6 Moz gold and 3.3 Blb copper of Inferred), and 40km east of Newmont Corporation’s Coffee Gold deposit (2.17 Moz Indicated & 0.50 Moz Inferred gold). This is the second diamond drilling campaign of the company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program on its district scale 420,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada, backed by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).



Highlights Include: