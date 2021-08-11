White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling and Completion of Structural Geological Interpretation at the Betty Project, Yukon
TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTC – Nasdaq Intl: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the maiden
diamond drilling program and the completion of a structural Geological interpretation at its Betty Property, contiguous to and 15km northeast of Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino deposit
(14.5 Moz gold & 7.1 Blbs copper of Measured & Indicated and 6.6 Moz gold and 3.3 Blb copper of Inferred), and 40km east of Newmont Corporation’s Coffee Gold deposit (2.17 Moz Indicated
& 0.50 Moz Inferred gold). This is the second diamond drilling campaign of the company’s fully funded 2021 exploration program on its district scale 420,000 hectare land package, representing
over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada, backed by strategic partners Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).
Highlights Include:
- The maiden diamond drilling program on the property is comprised of 2,000 to 2,500m in 10-12 holes on the Betty Ford and Betty White targets. At Betty Ford, drilling will test the target over an approximately 500m strike length, including the zone which returned 1.08 g/t Au over 50.29m in 2018 RAB drilling.
- The Betty property is located on the eastern extension of the Coffee Creek Fault, which hosts Newmont’s Coffee deposit containing gold resources of 2.17 Moz Indicated and 0.50 Moz Inferred.
- A new structural geological interpretation based on airborne magnetics, high-resolution LiDAR data, and soil geochemistry has significantly improved the
understanding of structural controls on gold mineralization.
- Gold mineralization is noted on second and third order W and NE trending faults as seen at Newmont’s Coffee Gold Deposit.
- Geochemistry analysis and interpretation has also revealed a zone of possible porphyry style mineralization identified with elevated Copper, Molybdenum and Silver
values on the property.
“We are excited to commence the maiden diamond drill program on our Betty Property. This program has been designed to test several of the prospective gold anomalies on the property which are located in close proximity to existing large gold and copper deposits situated along the same fault structure. The diamond drill program has been designed based on the recently completed structural interpretation in addition to the soil geochemistry and other exploration results from previous seasons,” stated David D’Onofrio, CEO of the Company.
