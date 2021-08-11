checkAd

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports Q2 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Reports Improved Outcomes in Phase 1b COVID-19 Study and Positive Trend in Peripheral Oxygenation in Phase 1b TCOM Study
  • Expects to Announce Initial Indication and Regulatory Pathway in Fourth Quarter of 2021 and Initiate Clinical Outcome Study in First Half of 2022
  • Anticipates Cash Runway through 2023, Including Completion of TSC Phase 2b Program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and provided a business update.

“We met our key milestones for the first half of 2021, completing and announcing topline results from our COVID-19 Trial and the first of our Oxygenation Trials. Our development plan remains on track. With the positive outcomes of the COVID-19 and TCOM studies, as well as our significant capital raise in the first quarter, we believe we have the data and the financial capacity to execute our clinical development strategy for TSC through Phase 2b. For the remainder of 2021, we are focused on the design and execution of the remaining two Oxygenation Trials to further our understanding of TSC’s mechanism of action and potential, as well as the further development of our regulatory and commercial strategy for TSC,” said Robert Cobuzzi, Jr. Ph.D., President and CEO of Diffusion.

TSC Q2 Development Update

  • In May 2021, Diffusion reported final results from its Phase 1b trial (the “COVID-19 Trial”) of trans sodium crocetinate (“TSC”) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Although the study was not designed or powered to evaluate efficacy, the study’s external safety monitoring committee observed that patients receiving the 1.5 mg/kg dose of TSC had improved outcomes in secondary and exploratory endpoints compared to those receiving lower doses. The final results were consistent with topline results previously announced in February 2021, indicating that TSC was safe and well-tolerated when administered on a more frequent dosing regimen than previously tested in a clinical trial setting.
  • In June 2021, the Company reported a positive trend in oxygenation from its Phase 1b trial (the “TCOM Trial”) evaluating TSC using transcutaneous oxygen monitoring (“TCOM”). The TCOM Trial was designed to evaluate the effect of TSC versus placebo on peripheral tissue oxygenation in healthy normal volunteers. Topline results based upon analyses of primary endpoint data indicated, as compared to placebo, a positive dose-response trend in TCOM readings after TSC administration that persisted through the measurement period with no evidence of hyperoxygenation. TSC was also safe and well-tolerated at all doses tested.

TSC Development Plans for 2021 and 2022

