Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115

11.08.2021, 13:30   

Series  RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date  08/16/2021 08/16/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  7,400 850
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  98.393 / 2.450 109.980 / 3.420
Total Number of Bids Received  14 10
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  7,400 1,100
Total Number of Successful Bids  14 8
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  14 8
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  98.393 / 2.450 109.980 / 3.420
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  98.510 / 2.380 110.250 / 3.380
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  98.393 / 2.450 109.980 / 3.420
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  98.434 / 2.430 110.060 / 3.410
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  98.510 / 2.380 110.250 / 3.380
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  98.393 / 2.450 109.440 / 3.500
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  98.434 / 2.430 109.965 / 3.420
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.00 1.29




