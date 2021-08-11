Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 11.08.2021, 13:30 | 45 | 0 | 0 11.08.2021, 13:30 | Series RIKB 23 0515 RIKB 28 1115 Settlement Date 08/16/2021 08/16/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,400 850 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.393 / 2.450 109.980 / 3.420 Total Number of Bids Received 14 10 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,400 1,100 Total Number of Successful Bids 14 8 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 14 8 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.393 / 2.450 109.980 / 3.420 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.510 / 2.380 110.250 / 3.380 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.393 / 2.450 109.980 / 3.420 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.434 / 2.430 110.060 / 3.410 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.510 / 2.380 110.250 / 3.380 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.393 / 2.450 109.440 / 3.500 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.434 / 2.430 109.965 / 3.420 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.00 1.29







