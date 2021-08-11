Quotient Limited Announces Departure of Chief Commercial Officer, Jeremy Stackawitz

checkAd

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), announced that Jeremy Stackawitz has notified the Company that he is resigning from his position as Chief Commercial Officer.

"I would like to thank Jeremy for his dedicated support over the past 12 years, and his contribution to the success of Quotient. He has played an important role in supporting the execution of our company’s strategic vision. On behalf of the Board and the Company, I wish him success in his new endeavor," said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient.

In accordance with Mr. Stackawitz's employment agreement, his resignation will take effect, unless the company elects otherwise, on October 5, 2021. The Company has initiated a search for a replacement Chief Commercial Officer with the credibility, capability, and qualifications to continue effective execution of its business strategies.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania. The Quotient logo and MosaiQ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quotient Limited and its subsidiaries in various jurisdictions.

