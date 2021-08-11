Media and Games Invest SE outperforms games market with strong organic growth of 36% in Q2'21 driven by revenue synergies from the media and games segments; adj. EBITDA margin improved from 22% to 27%

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.08.2021, 13:51  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Quarter Results
11-Aug-2021 / 13:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 - Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

August 11, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) reports a strong organic revenue growth of 36% driven particularly by revenue synergies from the media and games segments. Media and Games Invest thus not only outperformed the lockdown boosted previous year, but also significantly outperformed the overall games market. The adj. EBITDA margins1 increased during the second quarter of 2021 by 5 percentage points to 27% (Q2'20: 22%) driven by relatively stable fixed costs while revenues of both segments increased exceptionally.

All numbers are preliminary. The reviewed results will be published on August 18, 2021 on the company's website (https://mgi-se.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/) and will be presented by the management of the company during their Capital Markets Day on August 19, 2021 in Stockholm.

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2021
Event date
Thursday, August 19, 2021, 10.30 am CEST

Weblink
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/mgi-cmd-2021

Participant dial in number (NOTE: PIN code needed for participants)
DE: +4969222239167
SE: +46850558354
UK: +443333009030
US: +1 6319131422

Participants Pin Code
PIN: 21012820#

Notes
Note (1) Adj. EBITDA margins: EBITDA excluding one-time costs divided by net revenues.

Disclaimer

