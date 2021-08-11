Fairfax India Announces Completion of Substantial Issuer Bid

The Shares purchased under the Offer represent an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$105 million and represent approximately 4.7% of the total number of Fairfax India’s issued and outstanding Shares and multiple voting shares as of June 15, 2021, the date the Offer was announced. At such date, Fairfax India had 119,323,756 Shares and 30,000,000 multiple voting shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Offer, Fairfax India will have 112,276,777 Shares and 30,000,000 multiple voting shares issued and outstanding.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces today the completion of its substantial issuer bid initially announced on June 15, 2021 (the “Offer”). Fairfax India has taken up and paid for 7,046,979 subordinate voting shares (the “Shares”) at a purchase price of US$14.90 per Share (the “Purchase Price”).

A total of 7,046,979 Shares were taken up and purchased under the Offer pursuant to purchase price tenders and auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price. As the Offer was oversubscribed, shareholders who made auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price and shareholders who made purchase price tenders had approximately 91.1% of their successfully tendered Shares purchased by Fairfax India (other than “odd lot” tenders, which were not subject to proration).

Payment for the purchased Shares will be effected by Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the “Depositary”) in accordance with the Offer and applicable law. Any Shares tendered and not purchased, including Shares tendered pursuant to auction tenders at prices higher than the Purchase Price or invalidly tendered, will be returned to shareholders as soon as practicable by the Depositary.

As a result of the Offer, the Company expects its book value per share to increase from US$19.26 (as at June 30, 2021) to approximately US$20.00, representing an increase of approximately 3.8%, due solely to the impact of the Offer.

The full details of the Offer are described in the offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated June 15, 2021, as well as the related letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery, copies of which were filed and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

