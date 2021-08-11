checkAd

The Keg Royalties Income Fund announces August 2021 cash distribution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its August 2021 distribution of $0.07 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at August 21, 2021. The August 2021 distribution will be paid on August 31, 2021.

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the "50 Best Employers in Canada" by Aon Hewitt for the past seventeen years.

For further information contact:
Neil Maclean
Telephone: 604-276-0242
E-mail: neilm@kegrestaurants.com
www.kegincomefund.com





