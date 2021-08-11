BWR Exploration Inc. Confirms Intriguing Nickel and Copper Mineralization at its Wholly-Owned Vendôme Sud Project, Abitibi Region of Quebec

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: BWR) (“BWR” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that four exploratory drill holes totaling 929 metres of drilling have been completed on its wholly-owned Vendôme Sud Property, located in the Abitibi Region of Northern Quebec, located in Fiedmont Township, a few kilometres west of the town of Barraute, being 30 kilometres north of Val-d’Or. The property consists of 17 lot claims totaling 712.34 hectares, hosting the historic Vendôme No. 2 Nickel / Copper mineral occurrence, (aka Mogador) first tested by drilling in the 1960s. The recent drilling by BWR has confirmed that the property hosts intriguing Nickel-Copper mineralization, warranting further exploration.



Some of the best historical drill intervals on the property were reported on the “A Zone” where hole DDH 5-62-5 reportedly intersected 3 feet of 2.65% Ni and 0.65% Cu, while nearby hole 62-13 reportedly intersected 8.3 feet of 0.9% Ni and 0.47% Cu. BWR completed two holes attempting to replicate and/or confirm these two holes that were drilled in 1962 by Canadian Shield Corporation Inc., that partially defined the “A Zone”. Nearby, (approximately 100 metres north) there was a fairly deep (150m + +) magnetic anomaly that had been interpreted as a mafic or ultramafic intrusive, BWR’s third hole explored this geophysical anomaly to about 200 meters vertical depth. The historical “C Zone” is located approximately 1 km to the west of the “A Zone” where drilling in 1963, by Canadian Shield, identified similar mineralization for the “C Zone” as at the “A Zone”. Canadian Shield hole C-63-1, according to MERN records, includes a mineralized interval of 5.5 feet grading 0.77% Ni and 0.65% Cu. BWR completed one test hole at this location attempting to replicate and/or confirm the 1963 drill results at the “C Zone”.

Hole BWR-V-21-01

This confirmatory hole was drilled in the “A-zone” to replicate and/or confirm historic results from DHD 5-62-5 and 62-13. This hole was drilled at a dip of -50 degrees, bearing 205 degrees (SW) being a similar attitude to hole 62-5 drilled 50 years earlier. This hole intersected several intervals of copper and nickel sulphides. The drill intersected mineralized package is described as about 36.5 metres in drill length, consisting of variably mineralized mafic volcanics (66.8m to 79.8m), weakly mineralized rhyolite (79.8m to 88.9m), variably mineralized mafic volcanics (88.9m to 103.3m), the hole ended in relatively poorly mineralized rhyolite at 201 metres. Observed mineralization includes: chalcopyrite, pentlandite, pyrrhotite, pyrite with minor sphalerite, confirmed by localized mineralogical observations supported by a Niton XRF analyzer for base metals. 65 samples were selected for analysis from this hole, assays will be released once available.