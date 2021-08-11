BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, is pleased to announce the launch of its Android and Apple iOS native crypto trading apps.

The Netcoins Android app is available on the Google Play store here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netcoins.app