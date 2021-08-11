checkAd

Dinewise Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
11.08.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") announced net income of $31,171 for six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $15,354 for the same period …

MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") announced net income of $31,171 for six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $15,354 for the same period 2020. Our results for the second quarter 2021 were a direct result of the completed transformation of our business model through our brand PawnTrust. PawnTrust is now focused on micro lending with an emphasis on Pawn Shops. The company has further changed its logo that specifically portrays its desires. The "T" in Trust is replaced with the 'Pawnbroker Symbol' of the 3 spheres suspended from a bar. This symbol which dates back to pre "Medieval Times" and represents one of the oldest and most successful forms of banking that existed in ancient Greek and Roman Empires and seen across China over 1500 years ago.

"We wanted to ensure our logo and name represented the stability, longevity and profitability of this form of banking... I believe we got it right," Christina Moore, Director of Dinewise.

Foto: Accesswire

PawnTrust makes small business loans to Pawn Shops that enables them to meet the financial needs of its consumers that are not offered by other institutions. PawnTrust with its innovative virtual funding model decreases cost while gaining market share and profitability. PawnTrust has become a unique dominating provider of capital to Pawn Shops that gives consumers the ability to utilize their assets for a loan that may not otherwise be afforded to them.

To access the second quarter report: https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/294213/ ...

Contact
PawnTrust Investor Relations
(888) 243-2680
invest@pawntrust.com

Forward-Looking Information
This release includes statements that may constitute ''forward-looking'' statements, usually containing the words ''believe,'' ''estimate,'' ''project,'' ''expect'' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

SOURCE: Dinewise, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658972/Dinewise-Announces-Second-Quarter-20 ...

Dinewise Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dinewise Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company") announced net income of $31,171 for six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $15,354 for the same period …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Green Crypto Mining for Ethereum and Bitcoin Using O-Power
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cinedigm Announces Appointment of Ashok Amritraj to Board of Directors
MoSys, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Gold Springs Resource Sells its World Copper Ltd. investment for CAD$4,364,315 and Increases its ...
Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife ...
Camino to Commence Drilling at its New Lidia Copper & Gold Zone at Los Chapitos Project
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...