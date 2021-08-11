Quality Online Education Group Accelerates International Expansion and Launches Proprietary Exam Prep Course for "International English Language Testing System" (IELTS)

IELTS is Leading Global Standard in Evaluation of English Language Fluency Taken by 3+ Million People in 140 Countries AnnuallyTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a global provider of leading-edge online education, is pleased to announce two updates to its corporate strategy, including the unveiling of a new product line, as well as accelerated progress on the Company's international expansion.

QOEG kicked off the explosive start to its first phase of international expansion in July with the launch of operations in France and Italy, with expansion into Vietnam expected to follow shortly.

Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of QOEG, commented, "Replicating our tremendously successful and proven business and marketing model, QOEG remains committed to delivering the best native English online education around the globe and we eagerly look forward to effectively reaching students in these new regions."

QOEG also announced the launch of its proprietary exam prep course for the "International English Language Testing System" (IELTS). IELTS is a leading global standard in the evaluation of English language fluency, with over three million people taking the IELTS test in 140 countries annually. Covering all aspects of language fluency - listening, speaking, reading, and writing - the test evaluates an individual's competency and natural command of English for the purpose of studying, immigrating, or working in an English-speaking locale. IELTS evaluation results are accepted by 3,400 institutions in the U.S. and by more than 11,000 employers, universities, schools, and immigration bodies around the globe. QOEG will begin to accept enrollment for the IELTS exam prep course later this month.

"Given the prestige and global acceptance of IELTS, we are excited to go live with our new IELTS exam prep course. There is high demand for this course because the test is for anyone who would like to start their studies or vocations in an English-speaking country. Whether it be the UK, the U.S., Canada, Australia, EU nations, or many other countries, the IELTS is widely accepted in these nations as a leading proof of English fluency. We expect this new product line to be a game-changer for QOEG," concluded Mr. Wu.

About Quality Online Education Group, Inc.

Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), based in Canada, is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students around the globe. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: www.qualityonline.education

