Halberd Corporation Adds Blood-Borne Disease Treatment Capability With Addition Of Noted Nephrologist

Dr. Kronfol stated, "I look forward to contributing my knowledge of extracorporeal blood treatment to the exciting work and notable accomplishments at Halberd Corporation. Their technology has wide ranging applicability to various health afflictions, and I am happy to be a part of this groundbreaking work."

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) today confirmed the addition of Dr. Ned Kronfol as a member of its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Kronfol is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and retired in 2019 as Adjunct Clinical Professor from the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Among many other notable accomplishments, Dr. Kronfol served as Medical Director- Renal Care Group/Fresenius Kidney Cat Lake Village, AR from 1987-2017.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Chief Technology Officer of Halberd Corporation stated, "The addition of the very distinguished Nephrologist, Dr. Ned Kronfol, will greatly expedite our work on extracorporeally treating blood-borne diseases, such as septicemia, which is responsible for the deaths of thousands of patients in intensive care units each year in America at a cost of tens of billions of dollars. In addition, the potential ability to physically remove very specific target antigens from the blood in a precise manner could lead to major breakthroughs against cancer, muscular dystrophy and even aging."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO added, "Halberd Corporation has carefully chosen a strategic area in which to compete: 1) a high-demand, high-visibility health area; 2) where there is virtually no effective treatment or cure currently available; 3) where Big Pharma has either tried and failed or is otherwise not currently competing; 4) a field where we have solid patent protection; and 5) where once we have established proof-of-concept via laboratory and initial animal tests, interested individuals, larger organizations, and/or Big Pharma are almost compelled economically to participate with us.

"We believe that we have chosen wisely in our experimentations at ASU, GreenBioAZ, and Youngstown State University (YSU) to establish proof-of-concept of the eradication of disease antigens via our patented and extensive patent-pending extracorporeal methods involving lasers, radio frequency (RF), and our most recent, simplified Chemical Bonding ProcessTM. After initial tune-up experimentations, we are currently conducting tests on E. Coli and Alzheimer's Disease (AD)/PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder)/CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) building blocks and cytokines involving cerebral spinal fluid (CSF). Although this level of testing with CSF has been successful thus far, we plan to continue this phase of experimentations for a relatively short period of time necessary to achieve all of our near-term, proof-of-concept objectives."