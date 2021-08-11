Magna Terra Provides Exploration Update on the Hawkins Love Gold Project, Southern New Brunswick; Expands Property Position

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has completed a first phase systematic exploration program on its 100% controlled Hawkins Love Gold …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has completed a first phase systematic exploration program on its 100% controlled Hawkins Love Gold Project ("Hawkins Love" or "Project"), located in Southern New Brunswick. The Company has finished systematic reconnaissance-scale prospecting, including collection of 160 rock float and grab samples, and geological mapping over the property, collected 3,315 B-Horizon soil samples, and flown 685-line kilometres of drone magnetic surveys. The work covered the main contact zone between the Saint George Batholith and adjacent Mascarene volcanic and sedimentary rocks, a similar geological environment to Galway Metals' Clarence Stream Project ( Exhibit A ).

Similar geological environment to the nearby Clarence Stream Deposit - deformed sediments and volcanics adjacent to the St. George granite;

9,155 hectares of prospective mineral lands along a 10-kilometre extent of a regional-scale gold bearing structure - the Back Bay Fault;

22-metre wide (core length) alteration zone featuring quartz veins with pyrite, chalcopyrite and specular hematite intersected in historic drillhole NRG-97-3;

8-kilometre strike of anomalous soil and rock geochemistry along the Back Bay Fault;

Quartz vein boulders with visible gold assaying up to 302.5 g/t gold; and

44 soil samples > 10 ppb gold and 11 samples > 50 ppb gold.

"We have completed our initial exploration program at Hawkins Love and look forward to receiving the results of the geochemical and geophysical data collected to date. Geological mapping completed so far on this early-stage project has identified a geological environment with favourable host rocks and associated faults, and deformation structures that are permissive for the area hosting orogenic gold mineralization. We have now covered much of the 8-kilometre section of anomalous gold bearing soils, high grade boulders, and alteration intersected in drill core along the Back Bay Fault with additional geochemical and geophysical data that sets the Company up for follow-up exploration on any priority targets in early fall 2021. The Hawkins Love Gold Project provides Magna Terra and its shareholders another large property within an emerging gold district in southern New Brunswick that is marked by the ongoing exploration success of Galway Metals at the nearby Clarence Stream Project."