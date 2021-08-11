checkAd

Cat Strategic Metals Exploration Update Rimrock and Gold Jackpot Properties, Northeastern Elko County, Nevada

Autor: Accesswire
11.08.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) (OTC PINK:CATTF) (FRA:8CH) ("CAT" or the 'Company') announces the following work update on its Rimrock and Gold Jackpot mineral properties in Elko County, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) (OTC PINK:CATTF) (FRA:8CH) ("CAT" or the 'Company') announces the following work update on its Rimrock and Gold Jackpot mineral properties in Elko County, Nevada.

RIMROCK Gold-Silver Property

The Rimrock Au-Ag property is situated 15 Km southeast of Hecla Mining's high-grade Midas gold-silver mine, and 3 km north of its Hollister gold-silver mine. Hecla's new high-grade Green Racer gold-silver discovery lies 13 km NW of Rimrock.

Geological Mapping, Sampling and Geophysics Completed. CAT has completed the geological mapping and sampling at Rimrock. Drone magnetics, ground gravity and Induced Polarization ("IP") surveys also were completed, and are being interpreted by CAT's consulting geophysicist. Six additional lode mining claims were staked and filed on newly-discovered gold-silver targets. Final interpretations are being completed.

Several gold-silver targets were outlined by this work, and detailed cross sections are being prepared in order to fine-tune and prioritize the drilling targets. In the next phase of exploration at Rimrock, CAT will be drill testing target areas for Midas-Hollister Mine-type epithermal gold-silver, as well as new target areas for older, Carlin-age gold mineralization. Shallow-depth silver-(gold) targets are also present, as indicated by drilling in 2007, perhaps associated with "Hatter"-age (approximately 39 Ma) granitic bodies of Eocene age. Many of the more important fault zones at Rimrock are interpreted to have been reactivated over time and different events of mineralization, perhaps on top of each other.

A program of exploration drilling is now being formulated, and these sites will be permitted with the State and federal Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for drilling. Drill permitting is usually efficient in Elko County with federal and state regulators.

GOLD JACKPOT Copper-Gold-Silver-Tellurium Property

Geological Mapping and Sampling in Progress and Geophysics Completed. CAT geologists are currently conducting fresh mapping and sampling at Gold Jackpot, and expect to have it completed by the end of August with data inputted into a computerized GIS system. Substantial evidence of jasperoid-associated Carlin-style gold mineralization has recently been discovered, along with previously found evidence of a possible diatreme-porphyry copper-gold-silver system, and a later superimposed high-grade tellurium-bearing system. Mapping of these mineralization-alteration features is ongoing.

Seite 1 von 2
CAT Strategic Metals Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cat Strategic Metals Exploration Update Rimrock and Gold Jackpot Properties, Northeastern Elko County, Nevada VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) (OTC PINK:CATTF) (FRA:8CH) ("CAT" or the 'Company') announces the following work update on its Rimrock and Gold Jackpot mineral properties in Elko County, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Green Crypto Mining for Ethereum and Bitcoin Using O-Power
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cinedigm Announces Appointment of Ashok Amritraj to Board of Directors
MoSys, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Gold Springs Resource Sells its World Copper Ltd. investment for CAD$4,364,315 and Increases its ...
Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife ...
Camino to Commence Drilling at its New Lidia Copper & Gold Zone at Los Chapitos Project
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:02 UhrCAT Strategic Metals veröffentlicht Update zur Exploration auf Konzessionsgebieten Rimrock und Gold Jackpot im Nordosten von Elko County, Nevada
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen