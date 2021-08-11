Cat Strategic Metals Exploration Update Rimrock and Gold Jackpot Properties, Northeastern Elko County, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) (OTC PINK:CATTF) (FRA:8CH) ("CAT" or the 'Company') announces the following work update on its Rimrock and Gold Jackpot mineral properties in Elko County, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) (OTC PINK:CATTF) (FRA:8CH) ("CAT" or the 'Company') announces the following work update on its Rimrock and Gold Jackpot mineral properties in Elko County, Nevada.

The Rimrock Au-Ag property is situated 15 Km southeast of Hecla Mining's high-grade Midas gold-silver mine, and 3 km north of its Hollister gold-silver mine. Hecla's new high-grade Green Racer gold-silver discovery lies 13 km NW of Rimrock.

Geological Mapping, Sampling and Geophysics Completed. CAT has completed the geological mapping and sampling at Rimrock. Drone magnetics, ground gravity and Induced Polarization ("IP") surveys also were completed, and are being interpreted by CAT's consulting geophysicist. Six additional lode mining claims were staked and filed on newly-discovered gold-silver targets. Final interpretations are being completed.

Several gold-silver targets were outlined by this work, and detailed cross sections are being prepared in order to fine-tune and prioritize the drilling targets. In the next phase of exploration at Rimrock, CAT will be drill testing target areas for Midas-Hollister Mine-type epithermal gold-silver, as well as new target areas for older, Carlin-age gold mineralization. Shallow-depth silver-(gold) targets are also present, as indicated by drilling in 2007, perhaps associated with "Hatter"-age (approximately 39 Ma) granitic bodies of Eocene age. Many of the more important fault zones at Rimrock are interpreted to have been reactivated over time and different events of mineralization, perhaps on top of each other.

A program of exploration drilling is now being formulated, and these sites will be permitted with the State and federal Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") for drilling. Drill permitting is usually efficient in Elko County with federal and state regulators.

GOLD JACKPOT Copper-Gold-Silver-Tellurium Property

Geological Mapping and Sampling in Progress and Geophysics Completed. CAT geologists are currently conducting fresh mapping and sampling at Gold Jackpot, and expect to have it completed by the end of August with data inputted into a computerized GIS system. Substantial evidence of jasperoid-associated Carlin-style gold mineralization has recently been discovered, along with previously found evidence of a possible diatreme-porphyry copper-gold-silver system, and a later superimposed high-grade tellurium-bearing system. Mapping of these mineralization-alteration features is ongoing.