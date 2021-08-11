checkAd

Alumobility Expands Its Ecosystem for Automotive Aluminum with Joining Expertise from New Members ARO, Atlas Copco, and Sika

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

ZURICH, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumobility, a non-profit organization focused on proven technical solutions to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet, announced today that it has welcomed ARO, Atlas Copco, and Sika as new members. Experts in a variety of joining techniques for aluminum and other metals, these partners will contribute essential knowhow of assembly methods of aluminum auto body sheet components such as closures, body structures and battery enclosures.

 

"We are thrilled to welcome ARO, Atlas Copco, and Sika to Alumobility," said Mark White, Executive Director of Alumobility. "Their expertise in welding, self-pierce riveting, flow drill fastening, adhesive bonding and other joining methods will demonstrate reliable, efficient and cost-competitive manufacturing solutions for aluminum automotive body structures and components. By working together, aluminum producers and downstream providers can help automakers better realize the increased benefits of light, strong, sustainable aluminum."

Launched in January 2021 by founding members Constellium and Novelis, Alumobility conducts technical studies to help automakers utilize aluminum automotive body sheet to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future. A new study on the latest joining methods is planned to be introduced this autumn to demonstrate the value and performance of various joining scenarios that can be applied to aluminum-intensive vehicles, as well as mixed material structures. Findings from this study will be shared in upcoming global auto industry conferences, and presented in detail at an Alumobility webinar. This project follows the consortium's study on aluminum door design that showcased a 45% weight savings compared to steel doors while meeting or exceeding safety specifications and other customer performance criteria.

Automakers continue to rely on lightweight, high-strength, sustainable aluminum to shape the future of mobility with lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. Alumobility represents a commitment by leading aluminum producers and downstream partners to further advance the technical capabilities of aluminum automotive body sheet in order to compete with other materials for applications in next-generation vehicle design.

For the latest news and event information from Alumobility, subscribe to our website to receive alerts.

About Alumobility

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on proven technical solutions to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Working with global automakers, Alumobility will help fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

About ARO

ARO is widely regarded as the world leader in resistance welding to the automotive industry. The ARO group is headquartered near Le Mans, in France, with regional offices in Germany, Spain, Belgium, Slovakia, Sweden, the UK, USA, Mexico, Brazil and China. The company was founded in 1949 and today employs over 500 people. ARO is a member of the British engineering and industrial group, Langley Holdings plc.

About Atlas Copco

Our industrial ideas empower our customers to grow and drive society forward. This is how we will create a better tomorrow. In our Innovation Centers and test laboratories, we're driving innovations together with our customers to meet the demands of future mobility. Atlas Copco is a global industrial group, founded in 1873 in Stockholm. In 2020 we had revenues of BSEK100 (BEUR 10) and at year end about 40,000 employees.

About Sika

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 100 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 7.88 billion in 2020.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427593/Alumobility_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alumobility Expands Its Ecosystem for Automotive Aluminum with Joining Expertise from New Members ARO, Atlas Copco, and Sika ZURICH, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alumobility, a non-profit organization focused on proven technical solutions to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet, announced today that it has welcomed ARO, Atlas Copco, and Sika as new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Remote Learning Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 180.19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
OpenSpace Announces OpenSpace Basic, the Construction Industry's First Completely Free 360° Video ...
Edible Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 581.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.5% - Valuates Reports
Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market size worth $ 42.46 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Automotive Sensors Market Size to Reach USD 48.29 Billion In 2027 | Increasing Demand for Vehicle ...
Sales of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Made from High-density Polyethylene will hit US$ 321 Mn by ...
Laboratory Freezers Market worth $5.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Zooshi Is Launching an All-In-One Platform For Gaming, Rare NFTs, And Exciting Rewards
Animal Feed Additives Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 36.54 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...