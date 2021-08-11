checkAd

Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Commercial Launch of Vicineum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team in support of the Company’s continued transformation into a commercial-stage company with the hiring of John Knighton as Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, effective August 16, 2021. The Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), the Company’s lead program, is currently under Priority Review with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021.

“At Sesen Bio, we believe a strong culture of compliance is a source of competitive advantage, because a thorough understanding of laws and regulatory guidance allows us to fully explore innovative commercial models and strategies,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “This enables us to do the right thing while maximizing launch uptake of Vicineum. As we near our PDUFA date, I am confident that John’s extensive experience in establishing compliance programs and enabling the implementation of innovative commercial model elements will further position us to execute a world-class launch.”

Mr. Knighton brings over 20 years of legal and compliance experience in the life sciences industry, serving in multiple executive roles at innovative pharmaceutical and medical device companies transitioning from clinical-stage to commercialization. In these roles, he has designed and implemented multiple compliance programs and conducted business development diligence, audit and investigation projects related to the complex circumstances facing global life sciences companies. Mr. Knighton joins Sesen Bio from TherapeuticsMD, where he served as Chief Compliance Officer and supported the launch of three products between 2018 and 2020. Prior to this, he served as Head of Global Compliance at Orexigen Therapeutics, where he played a key role in the launch of an innovative telemedicine and home delivery channel, and as Chief Compliance Officer at MicroPort Orthopedics, among other roles of increasing responsibility where he provided compliance support across functions. Earlier in his career, Mr. Knighton served as a Consultant on the Life Science Compliance team at Ernst and Young, LLP. He received his Juris Doctor degree from Emory University School of Law and his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Villanova University. He is a member of the Georgia State Bar.

Seite 1 von 4


Sesen Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Commercial Launch of Vicineum Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team in support of the Company’s continued …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
RFHIC and MaxLinear Achieve Breakthrough Linearization Performance for Ultra-Wideband 5G New Radio
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I Added to LPL Financial Platforms
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Sesen Bio Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Significant Global Progress for Vicineum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Sesen Bio Announces Partnership with Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals Marketing (EIP) for the Commercialization of Vicineum in Turkey
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Sesen Bio Strengthens Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch of Vicineum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Sesen Bio Announces Significant Commercial Progress as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Launch of Vicineum in the US
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Enrollment of First Patient in Clinical Trial for Vicineum in China
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten