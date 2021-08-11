Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval and Commercial Launch of Vicineum

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team in support of the Company’s continued transformation into a commercial-stage company with the hiring of John Knighton as Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, effective August 16, 2021. The Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), the Company’s lead program, is currently under Priority Review with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021.

“At Sesen Bio, we believe a strong culture of compliance is a source of competitive advantage, because a thorough understanding of laws and regulatory guidance allows us to fully explore innovative commercial models and strategies,” said Dr. Thomas Cannell, president and chief executive officer of Sesen Bio. “This enables us to do the right thing while maximizing launch uptake of Vicineum. As we near our PDUFA date, I am confident that John’s extensive experience in establishing compliance programs and enabling the implementation of innovative commercial model elements will further position us to execute a world-class launch.”

Mr. Knighton brings over 20 years of legal and compliance experience in the life sciences industry, serving in multiple executive roles at innovative pharmaceutical and medical device companies transitioning from clinical-stage to commercialization. In these roles, he has designed and implemented multiple compliance programs and conducted business development diligence, audit and investigation projects related to the complex circumstances facing global life sciences companies. Mr. Knighton joins Sesen Bio from TherapeuticsMD, where he served as Chief Compliance Officer and supported the launch of three products between 2018 and 2020. Prior to this, he served as Head of Global Compliance at Orexigen Therapeutics, where he played a key role in the launch of an innovative telemedicine and home delivery channel, and as Chief Compliance Officer at MicroPort Orthopedics, among other roles of increasing responsibility where he provided compliance support across functions. Earlier in his career, Mr. Knighton served as a Consultant on the Life Science Compliance team at Ernst and Young, LLP. He received his Juris Doctor degree from Emory University School of Law and his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Villanova University. He is a member of the Georgia State Bar.