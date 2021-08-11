Avaya to Showcase Solutions That Enhance the Patient Experience in Healthcare at HIMSS 2021
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it will be demonstrating its comprehensive portfolio of Avaya OneCloud solutions for the healthcare industry at the HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition held at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, NV from August 9-13. Attendees can visit the Avaya booth #2651 to learn how Avaya can help with the communications and analytics solutions to meet the evolving needs of health systems. The HIMSS 2021 event brings together health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and market suppliers from around the world.
According to EY1, over the next three years 81 percent of organizations across the healthcare ecosystem are planning to phase out legacy IT components and accelerate their introduction of new digital technologies for virtual care. This includes video, web, audio solutions, and proactive outreach capabilities; as well as patient services like resource matching, omnichannel solutions; and collaboration, including mobile communications, and automated workflows. A flexible communications solution is critically important to the successful digital transformation of health care systems.
Avaya solutions for healthcare help provide better experiences and increase efficiency including:
- Flexible and Fast Pandemic Management Solutions – Avaya OneCloud solutions help customers deliver the best possible experience during this difficult time through vaccine administration, contact tracing, COVID-19 testing, information access and more.
- Improve Patient Outcomes – Customers can help their care team members communicate seamlessly so they’re more accessible—to each other and to patients. Avaya solutions help businesses be ready anytime, anywhere to collaborate about care, provide patient support, and respond to emergencies by integrating communications into workflows, keeping electronic health records up to date and proactively check in with patients.
- Create a Better Patient Experience – Allow patients to connect and support them through multiple inbound and outbound communication channels. Streamline behind-the-scenes systems that keep up with data and information through digital scheduling, referrals, transfers, automatic patient reminders, and improve revenue cycle inquiries.
- Personalize & Coordinate Care Plans – Provide remote access to specialists and care teams to give patients in any location the most appropriate, convenient, and cost-effective care by using telehealth video and proactive outreach.
- Take Great Care of Your Care Teams – Replace outdated, manual processes with streamlined, automated workflows that leverage automated communications tools. Customers can ensure that communications are closed loop and include each care team's entire circle of contacts so team members can focus more on delivering care—and less on delays and rework.
“New trends in healthcare innovation and cloud communications are transforming how patient care is delivered today,” said Jim Rogers, Senior Director of Healthcare Practice, Avaya. “A care team’s ability to communicate with patients along their health journey is vital to the mission of supporting care plans and reducing readmissions. By connecting people, resources, data, and solutions, customers can optimize operations and reduce risk while increasing operational efficiency and profitability. When it comes to the digital transformation of our customers’ healthcare systems, nothing is more important than a flexible communications solution.”
