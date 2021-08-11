Avaya to Showcase Solutions That Enhance the Patient Experience in Healthcare at HIMSS 2021

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it will be demonstrating its comprehensive portfolio of Avaya OneCloud solutions for the healthcare industry at the HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition held at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, NV from August 9-13. Attendees can visit the Avaya booth #2651 to learn how Avaya can help with the communications and analytics solutions to meet the evolving needs of health systems. The HIMSS 2021 event brings together health information and technology professionals, clinicians, executives and market suppliers from around the world.

According to EY1, over the next three years 81 percent of organizations across the healthcare ecosystem are planning to phase out legacy IT components and accelerate their introduction of new digital technologies for virtual care. This includes video, web, audio solutions, and proactive outreach capabilities; as well as patient services like resource matching, omnichannel solutions; and collaboration, including mobile communications, and automated workflows. A flexible communications solution is critically important to the successful digital transformation of health care systems.