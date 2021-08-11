Cyanotech Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Cyanotech Corporation (Nasdaq Capital Market: CYAN), a world leader in microalgae-based, high-value nutrition and health dietary supplement products, announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended June 30, 2021.

Cyanotech reported net sales of $8,964,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $7,352,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 22%. Gross profit was $3,672,000, with gross profit margin of 41.0%, compared to gross profit of $2,975,000, with gross profit margin of 40.5%. Operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $619,000 compared to $268,000 in the same period of the prior year.

Net income for the current fiscal quarter was $520,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $138,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year.

Commenting on the first quarter fiscal 2022 results, Cyanotech’s Chief Executive Officer, Gerald R. Cysewski, Ph.D., said: “We had a good start to the year with strong sales and an improvement in gross profit margin. Climatic conditions were generally stable during the first quarter on Hawaii Island, and we saw cultivation and production metrics above trend.”

Trailing Twelve Months

For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020, net sales were $33,957,000 compared to $31,179,000. Gross profit was $11,813,000, with gross profit margin of 34.8%, compared to $11,999,000 and 38.5%. Net income was $1,302,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, which included $1,389,000 for the forgiveness of the loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, compared to net income of $659,000, or $0.11 per diluted share.

About Cyanotech — Cyanotech Corporation, a world leader in microalgae technology for more than 30 years, produces BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica. These all-natural, dietary ingredients and supplements leverage our experience and reputation for quality, building nutritional brands which promote health and well-being. The Company’s mission is to fulfill the promise of whole health through Hawaiian microalgae. Cyanotech’s BioAstin offers superior antioxidant activity which supports skin, eye and joint health, as well as recovery from exercise*. Cyanotech's Spirulina products offer nutrition that supports cardiovascular health and immunity*. All Cyanotech products are produced from microalgae grown at our 96-acre facility in Kona, Hawaii using patented and proprietary technology and are Generally Recognized as Safe (“GRAS”) for use in food products. Cyanotech sells its products direct to consumers at retail locations in the United States and online at www.nutrex-hawaii.com and also distributes to dietary supplement, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical manufacturers and marketers. The Company is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Visit www.cyanotech.com for more information.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Besides statements of present fact and historical fact, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to the future and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. We caution against relying on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could change actual, future results include: changes in sales levels to our largest customers, weather patterns in Hawaii, production problems, risks associated with new products, foreign exchange fluctuations, and availability of financing, as well as national and global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions. Other factors are more fully detailed in the Company’s annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYANOTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,061 $ 3,767 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $75 as of June 30, 2021 and $32 as of March 31, 2021 5,036 2,436 Inventories, net 9,234 8,415 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 374 488 Total current assets 15,705 15,106 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 11,905 12,136 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,435 3,517 Other assets 122 120 Total assets $ 31,167 $ 30,879 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,471 $ 2,287 Accrued expenses 1,133 844 Customer deposits 156 124 Operating lease obligations, current portion 348 343 Line of credit 1,000 1,000 Current maturities of long-term debt 720 1,210 Total current liabilities 5,828 5,808 Long-term debt, less current maturities 4,647 4,823 Long-term operating lease obligations 3,085 3,175 Other long-term liabilities 28 32 Total liabilities 13,588 13,838 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock of $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock of $0.02 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,117,719 shares at June 30, 2021 and 6,116,073 shares at March 31, 2021 122 122 Additional paid-in capital 33,285 33,267 Accumulated deficit (15,828 ) (16,348 ) Total stockholders’ equity 17,579 17,041 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,167 $ 30,879

CYANOTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 8,964 $ 7,352 Cost of sales 5,292 4,377 Gross profit 3,672 2,975 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,347 1,328 Sales and marketing 1,550 1,244 Research and development 156 135 Total operating expenses 3,053 2,707 Income from operations 619 268 Interest expense, net (95 ) (131 ) Income before income taxes 524 137 Income tax expense (benefit) 4 (1 ) Net income $ 520 $ 138 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.02 Shares used in calculation of net income per share: Basic 6,117 6,029 Diluted 6,293 6,036

