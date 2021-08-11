checkAd

Cyanotech Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Cyanotech Corporation (Nasdaq Capital Market: CYAN), a world leader in microalgae-based, high-value nutrition and health dietary supplement products, announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended June 30, 2021.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022

Cyanotech reported net sales of $8,964,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $7,352,000 for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 22%. Gross profit was $3,672,000, with gross profit margin of 41.0%, compared to gross profit of $2,975,000, with gross profit margin of 40.5%. Operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $619,000 compared to $268,000 in the same period of the prior year.

Net income for the current fiscal quarter was $520,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $138,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year.

Commenting on the first quarter fiscal 2022 results, Cyanotech’s Chief Executive Officer, Gerald R. Cysewski, Ph.D., said: “We had a good start to the year with strong sales and an improvement in gross profit margin. Climatic conditions were generally stable during the first quarter on Hawaii Island, and we saw cultivation and production metrics above trend.”

Trailing Twelve Months

For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020, net sales were $33,957,000 compared to $31,179,000. Gross profit was $11,813,000, with gross profit margin of 34.8%, compared to $11,999,000 and 38.5%. Net income was $1,302,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, which included $1,389,000 for the forgiveness of the loan under the Paycheck Protection Program, compared to net income of $659,000, or $0.11 per diluted share.

Please review the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 for more detailed information.

— Cyanotech will host a virtual broadcast at 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday, August 12, 2021 to respond to questions about its operating results and other topics of interest. Interested parties are asked to submit questions to questions@cyanotech.com before 12 p.m. (noon) EDT on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will respond only to relevant questions relating to the Company’s first quarter fiscal 2022 financial performance and will not be accepting any questions or comments during the broadcast.

To join the broadcast, please browse http://cyanotech.com/meet approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

About Cyanotech — Cyanotech Corporation, a world leader in microalgae technology for more than 30 years, produces BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica. These all-natural, dietary ingredients and supplements leverage our experience and reputation for quality, building nutritional brands which promote health and well-being. The Company’s mission is to fulfill the promise of whole health through Hawaiian microalgae. Cyanotech’s BioAstin offers superior antioxidant activity which supports skin, eye and joint health, as well as recovery from exercise*. Cyanotech's Spirulina products offer nutrition that supports cardiovascular health and immunity*. All Cyanotech products are produced from microalgae grown at our 96-acre facility in Kona, Hawaii using patented and proprietary technology and are Generally Recognized as Safe (“GRAS”) for use in food products. Cyanotech sells its products direct to consumers at retail locations in the United States and online at www.nutrex-hawaii.com and also distributes to dietary supplement, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical manufacturers and marketers. The Company is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Visit www.cyanotech.com for more information.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Besides statements of present fact and historical fact, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to the future and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. We caution against relying on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could change actual, future results include: changes in sales levels to our largest customers, weather patterns in Hawaii, production problems, risks associated with new products, foreign exchange fluctuations, and availability of financing, as well as national and global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions. Other factors are more fully detailed in the Company’s annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Tables Follow: The following tables do not contain footnotes or other information contained in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the first quarter fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2021, which can be found on the Cyanotech website (www.cyanotech.com) under Investors>Investor Filings upon filing. As such, the following Financial Tables are provided only as a guide and other factors are more fully detailed in the Company’s annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYANOTECH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

March 31,
2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

1,061

 

 

$

3,767

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $75 as of June 30, 2021 and $32 as of March 31, 2021

 

 

5,036

 

 

 

2,436

 

Inventories, net

 

 

9,234

 

 

 

8,415

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

374

 

 

 

488

 

Total current assets

 

 

15,705

 

 

 

15,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

 

 

11,905

 

 

 

12,136

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

3,435

 

 

 

3,517

 

Other assets

 

 

122

 

 

 

120

 

Total assets

 

$

31,167

 

 

$

30,879

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,471

 

 

$

2,287

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

1,133

 

 

 

844

 

Customer deposits

 

 

156

 

 

 

124

 

Operating lease obligations, current portion

 

 

348

 

 

 

343

 

Line of credit

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

1,000

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

720

 

 

 

1,210

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

5,828

 

 

 

5,808

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current maturities

 

 

4,647

 

 

 

4,823

 

Long-term operating lease obligations

 

 

3,085

 

 

 

3,175

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

28

 

 

 

32

 

Total liabilities

 

 

13,588

 

 

 

13,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock of $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock of $0.02 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,117,719 shares at June 30, 2021 and 6,116,073 shares at March 31, 2021

 

 

122

 

 

 

122

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

33,285

 

 

 

33,267

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(15,828

)

 

 

(16,348

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

17,579

 

 

 

17,041

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

31,167

 

 

$

30,879

 

CYANOTECH CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

8,964

 

 

$

7,352

 

Cost of sales

 

 

5,292

 

 

 

4,377

 

Gross profit

 

 

3,672

 

 

 

2,975

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,347

 

 

 

1,328

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

1,550

 

 

 

1,244

 

Research and development

 

 

156

 

 

 

135

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

3,053

 

 

 

2,707

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

 

619

 

 

268

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(131

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

524

 

 

137

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

4

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

520

 

$

138

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.09

 

$

0.02

Diluted

 

$

0.08

 

$

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in calculation of net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

6,117

 

 

 

6,029

 

Diluted

 

 

6,293

 

 

 

6,036

 

 

