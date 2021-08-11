Aditxt, Inc. and Great Lakes Medical Laboratory Launch AditxtScore for COVID-19 in State of Michigan as a Personalized Approach to Addressing COVID-19 Pandemic

Under the agreement, GLML will make the AditxtScore for COVID-19 available throughout its six physical locations and mobile units in Michigan. The initiative is part of Aditxt’s ongoing effort to expand its immune monitoring network nationwide.

Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, today announced a partnership with Great Lakes Medical Laboratory, Inc. (GLML), a full-service medical reference laboratory, to offer its AditxtScore for COVID-19 throughout the State of Michigan. The AditxtScore for COVID-19 is a more comprehensive immune response monitoring tool that tracks multiple combinations of antibody and neutralizing antibody responses against several different antigens. This makes it possible to assess the strength of an individual’s immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“We were drawn to Aditxt initially because it has the most comprehensive COVID-19 immune testing solution available, allowing us to give people clarity about their individual immune response to COVID-19,” said Elizabeth Knisely, Chief Executive Officer of GLML. “What I did not expect was that after receiving an AditxtScore myself I would find that I had low immune response, despite being vaccinated. With so much uncertainty out there right now around a surge in breakthrough cases, we need to take the guesswork out of the equation especially for patients who are vulnerable and immunocompromised.”

AditxtScore for COVID-19, which was first introduced in August 2020, differentiates itself from traditional antibody tests by delivering a detailed view of an individual’s immune response to multiple antigens associated with COVID-19. This multiplex approach to capturing the full spectrum of biomarkers associated with COVID-19 delivers a highly detailed snapshot of an individual’s immune response in a single test cycle. It also includes the ability to measure neutralizing antibodies, the subset of virus-specific antibodies that block infection by interfering with cell entry of virus particles. The level of precision in AditxtScore for COVID-19, along with its ability to measure the neutralizing activity of IgG, IgM and IgA isotopes, can provide clinicians with the data they need to understand the strength and quality of each individual’s immune response to COVID-19.