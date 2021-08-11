checkAd

Nordson Corporation Board of Directors Increases Dividend 31 Percent, Marking 58 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 31 percent increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.51 per common share from $0.39. The dividend is payable on September 7, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 24, 2021.

With this increase, Nordson’s fiscal year 2021 represents its 58th consecutive year of annual dividend increases, ranking Nordson 14th among an elite group of publicly traded companies with the longest-running record of consecutive dividend increases.

“We are pleased to increase our annual dividend and maintain the Company’s rich 58-year history of returning a portion of our cash flow to our shareholders. The significant increase of 31% reflects the Company’s continued progress in executing our Ascend Strategy, designed to deliver top-tier revenue growth with leading margins and returns,” said Joseph Kelley, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Nordson Corporation is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative precision technologies for critical customer applications in consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. The Company’s products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

