Nordson Corporation Board of Directors Increases Dividend 31 Percent, Marking 58 Consecutive Years of Annual Dividend Increases

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 31 percent increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.51 per common share from $0.39. The dividend is payable on September 7, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 24, 2021.

With this increase, Nordson’s fiscal year 2021 represents its 58th consecutive year of annual dividend increases, ranking Nordson 14th among an elite group of publicly traded companies with the longest-running record of consecutive dividend increases.