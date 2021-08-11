checkAd

“Write the Code. Right the World”—U.S. College Students Invited to Participate in FIS Development Competition Aimed at Advancing Financial Inclusion

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) announced today that it is opening its annual InnovateIN48 innovation program, traditionally held internally across FIS’ employee base, to U.S. colleges and university students—expanding the universe of next-generation technology leaders who can compete in the development competition.

Registration is open for InnovateIN48-Student Edition, allowing students to submit solutions that use financial and commerce technology to advance financial inclusion. (Photo: Business Wire)

This year’s inaugural InnovateIN48-Student Edition competition, which will take place over a 48-hour window during the Aug. 27-29 weekend, invites students to submit creative solutions that use financial and commerce technology to advance financial inclusion in the U.S. Registration for the event is now open at fisglobal.com/in48student. All students, at any U.S. college or university, are eligible to register.

“FIS is focused on nurturing the best talent in the fintech industry and putting their collective talents to work in advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests,” said Sangy Vatsa, Global Chief Technology & Digital Officer and InnovateIN48 Executive Sponsor. “What better challenge to tackle than expanding access to basic financial services to all citizens to create a more inclusive world? We look forward to seeing the innovation that bubbles up from this year’s competition. Let the games begin!”

Despite the progress made over the past decade in expanding the availability of high-quality, affordable financial services, millions of Americans continue to lack access to banking, money movement tools and other basic financial products due to the growing digital gap.

The FIS competition provides an opportunity for college students interested in a career in financial technology to collaborate on innovative fintech solutions that can help bridge the digital gap among the unbanked or underbanked.

During the 48-hour technology development competition, student teams can work remotely, to develop and present their ideas to a panel of judges including business leaders within FIS, national non-profit organizations, and FIS sponsors. In addition to prizes, the winning team will gain entry into 1819 Innovation Hub’s Venture Lab Program, a pre-accelerator for startups. Winners will also receive priority interviews from FIS University for internships or full-time employment opportunities at FIS.

FIS was recently named to Fast Company Magazine’s 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. Earlier this year, FIS announced a student loan repayment program for eligible college graduate hires within the U.S. The program is the first of its kind in the financial services industry.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

