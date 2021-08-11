CareView Communications Receives FIPS 140-2 Certification

"FIPS 140-2 certification is one way to show our commitment to security and ensuring we are good stewards with our customer's sensitive information," said Steve G. Johnson, CareView's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Several healthcare systems, including the U.S. Veterans Health Administration (VA), require the use of FIPS 140-2 certified modules as part of security standards and compliance."

CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced that its CareView Cryptographic Module was Federal Information Processing Standard Publication (FIPS 140-2) certified. The cryptographic module is incorporated in CareView's Patient Safety System and is used for the encryption of protected health information (PHI) and personally identifiable information (PII) for patients in health facilities.

"The CareView Cryptographic Module will be made available for existing and future customers at no additional cost. As this certification is difficult to attain, CareView now has a competitive edge when selling to medical facilities that require the usage of FIPS 140-2 certified encryption," said Sandra McRee, CareView's Chief Operating Officer.

FIPS 140-2 certified modules are listed on the National Institute of Standards and Technologies (NIST) Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP). U.S. and Canadian product procurers use this website to determine if vendors are FIPS 140-2 certified before making purchases.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

