Swing Therapeutics Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Digital Therapeutic for the Management of Fibromyalgia, Launches Real-World Study

Swing Therapeutics, a digital therapeutics company developing evidence-backed treatments for autoimmune and chronic pain conditions, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to the company’s digital therapeutic for the management of fibromyalgia. The company is also launching a real-world study of its digital therapeutic, which is based on a clinically validated program that it exclusively licensed from the University of Manitoba. The company launched with $9 million in seed funding from JAZZ Venture Partners, a leading investor in several other pioneering digital therapeutic companies.

Swing’s program digitally delivers acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), a form of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). The company is extending and modernizing a foundational online therapy program that, through a clinical trial, showed improvement in function and symptoms for people living with fibromyalgia. Swing is leveraging existing clinically validated approaches to treatment as well as completing its own clinical trials specifically to show the safety and efficacy of its proprietary program. The company has completed a pilot study of its digital therapeutic, which has shown promise for improving the symptoms of people living with fibromyalgia, and it recently launched a real-world study, and is planning a multicenter, randomized controlled pivotal trial to support FDA clearance.

“Currently, most people living with chronic pain conditions like fibromyalgia are offered medications and some suggestions for modifying their lifestyle. Behavioral therapies have evidence supporting their effectiveness for pain management, but are not widely available or easily accessed by the average individual. Swing is tackling the challenge of making these therapies more available in a digital format. I look forward to following Swing as the company continues to build evidence to support its approach,” said David Williams, Ph.D., Associate Director of Chronic Pain and Fatigue Research Center at the University of Michigan, and advisor to Swing Therapeutics.

Swing’s simple-to-use, daily digital therapeutic includes engaging lessons and interactive exercises that help patients apply well-established principles to their unique circumstances and gradually develop the ability to manage their condition. The self-guided program is designed to foster understanding and acceptance of the participants’ own symptoms, while teaching powerful condition management skills. The program being studied also incorporates a tool to help users triage symptom flares—a common occurrence with fibromyalgia. The core program lasts 12 weeks, with a maintenance mode for extended use.