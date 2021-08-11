checkAd

Unity Announces Support for ROS 2

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Unity, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced support for ROS 2 - the open-source robotics middleware suite from Open Robotics. Building on its support of ROS earlier this year, Unity is now supporting ROS 2 due to significant advancements and support of more hardware drivers, networking modules, communication architecture, and several robot algorithms. To showcase the value ROS 2 brings to robotics developers, Unity also released a demo of an Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) leveraging ROS 2 in Unity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005218/en/

RViz is a visualization tool for ROS. On the left, we show in our AMR demo how RViz is used to visualize the TurtleBot sensor data, and assign it a destination to navigate to, while the robot then takes action in Unity to accomplish the goal of getting to the destination (on right). (Graphic: Business Wire)

RViz is a visualization tool for ROS. On the left, we show in our AMR demo how RViz is used to visualize the TurtleBot sensor data, and assign it a destination to navigate to, while the robot then takes action in Unity to accomplish the goal of getting to the destination (on right). (Graphic: Business Wire)

“ROS 2 has a lot of promising features to serve as a more emphatic tool for robotics software development than its predecessor, ROS 1,” said Dr. Danny Lange, SVP of AI and Machine Learning, Unity. “The addition of real-time support makes it suitable for time-critical and high-performance systems, including AMRs, which we demonstrate with Unity running a ROS 2 navigation stack. With this pairing of technologies, anyone can explore this scenario, regardless of their level of experience with either ROS or Unity.”

In tandem with the announcement, Unity released a new sample AMR project. The demo showcases a simple warehouse environment, a fully articulated model of a Turtlebot 3 mobile robot with simulated LIDAR and motor controllers, and a Dockerfile to make it easy to build an image containing all of the ROS 2 dependencies necessary to exercise the mapping and navigation stacks against our simulation. The demo builds off of the previously released Object Pose Estimation demonstration, which combined the power of computer vision and simulation technologies illustrating how Unity’s AI and Machine Learning capabilities are having real-world impact on the use of robotics in industrial settings.

“This demo is another powerful example of how we take a flexible framework for writing robot software, and couple it with our robotics packages so that users can more easily create intelligent robots,” added Lange. “We believe that the combination of Unity tools and others open the door for roboticists to safely, cost-effectively, and quickly prototype, develop, test, and deploy solutions.”

"We are excited by the growing ecosystem of ROS 2 compatible simulation tools,” said Katherine Scott, Developer Advocate, Open Robotics. “Simulation is a critical part of developing robust robot systems and it's important for developers to be able to choose the right simulator for their application. Unity's support for ROS 2 is a welcome addition to the growing community of roboticists who are using open source software to accelerate the development of advanced systems."

Unity’s work in the robotics field will be on display at ROSCon 2021 from October 22nd - October 23rd in New Orleans, Louisiana. To learn more about the show and how you can connect with the Unity team there, please visit Unity’s ROSCon workshop page.

To learn more about Unity’s work enabling the future of robotics, please visit our Unity Robotics page.

About Unity

Unity (NYSE: U) is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company’s 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than five billion times per month in 2020. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

Unity Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unity Announces Support for ROS 2 Unity, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced support for ROS 2 - the open-source robotics middleware suite from Open Robotics. Building on its support of ROS earlier this year, Unity is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (SDC) on Behalf of ...
Largo Resources Advances its Strategic Focus on Vanadium-Based Energy Storage Systems and Announces ...
Astor Macro Alternative Fund Class I Added to LPL Financial Platforms
AXSOME ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome ...
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders From Ontario Cannabis Store
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Unity Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Unity Appoints Keisha Smith-Jeremie, Tory Burch Chief People Officer, to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Unity Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Parsec
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.08.213 Aktien, bei denen in 10 Jahren aus 300.000 US-Dollar 1 Million US-Dollar werden kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.07.21Cathie Wood geht auf Schnäppchenjagd: 3 Aktien, die sie gerade gekauft hat
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
22.07.21Unity Acquires Interactive Data Visualization, Inc. (IDV), Creators of SpeedTree Environment Creation Suite
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten