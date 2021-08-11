checkAd

Borqs Technologies Announces Strategic Investment and Collaboration with Zippie in Blockchain IoT Autonomous Payments 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT), has signed an agreement with Zippie, a blockchain application and payment platform company headquartered in Singapore, to jointly develop solutions for IoT autonomous payments to service the rising demand for digital currency transactions.

Zippie is a pioneer in the Web3.0 payment platform using blockchain technology. Zippie enables businesses to send and receive programmable payments with money and other digital assets, such as airtime, loyalty points, tokens, and gift cards. Since 2017 Zippie has been developing an easy-to-use, legacy, money-system-connected blockchain platform for the real world. Zippie is obtaining e-money license in Europe and other selected strategic regions. By the end of 2021, the Zippie payment system is expected to be connected to 1.3 billion mobile wallets and 3 billion bank accounts globally. So far Zippie has accelerated three applications on its platform:

(1) MyPlanet – a donation application for full end-end transparency donation platform for conservation projects. MyPlanet is a transparent way to directly support communities that are releasing funds against clear milestones. MyPlanet is currently in Tanzania for supporting animal conservation and re-forestation projects. (www.myplanet.green)

(2) Lohko wallet – a platform for investors to manage their digital assets. Lohko’s first available products are physical gold and silver bars. Lohko tokenises physical gold and silver bars making ownership easily and securely digitally transferrable. The gold and silver are securely stored in a custodial vault in Singapore. Investors also have the option to get the gold bars issued as an NFT on the Ethereum main chain. (www.lohkowallet.com).

(3) AirImpact – a dashboard for corporates to manage their value transfer. AirImpact develops solutions to enable transparent value transfer in donations, mobile airtime, and digital coupons. AirImpact connect people with financial means to those who can create an impact within their local communities. (www.airimpact.co).

PAMS Foundation is a conservation non-profit with a mission to empower the people who protect wildlife and wild places and has used Zippie’s MyPlanet platform. Michele Mengegon, Director at PAMS Foundation, said, “Zippie has provided us with a ground-breaking technology solution that enables PAMS to support local conservation communities in Tanzania and gives donors visibility on how their funds are being used. It’s a win-win!”

