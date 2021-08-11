checkAd

Clever Leaves Announces Commitment to the University of Missouri to Provide CBD Isolate at No Cost Under Project Change Lives Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

This project will be one of the first sponsored research partnerships under Clever Leaves’ recently announced Project Change Lives Campaign, whereby the Company has pledged to contribute up to US $25 million retail value of medical cannabis products to any eligible U.S. organization in order to help advance scientific research into the medical benefits of cannabinoids.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced today their first official letter of support to the University of Missouri’s (“Mizzou”) translational pediatric neuroscience lab providing CBD isolate product for an upcoming National Institutes of Health proposal. This marks the second research team supported for a proposal under Clever Leaves’ Project Change Lives Campaign, following an initial sponsored study that was announced in collaboration with UC Davis’ Plant Sciences Department last week, whereby the Company has committed to providing up to US $25 million in cannabis- derived ingredients and finished products for use in high-quality research that will advance the field of medical cannabis in the United States.

Led by Paul Carney and Christopher Anderson, the focus of the translational studies at the university is to analyze whether CBD is an effective treatment and disease modifying therapy for neurodevelopmental disorders. Clever Leaves will make the product available for shipping and importation to the university and will provide a certificate of analysis confirming product contents and purity in accordance with applicable standards.

The Division of Child Neurology’s mission at Mizzou is to provide a state-of-the-art technological research platform and expertise to advance translational medicine for clinical application for neurodevelopmental disorders, autism, and sports injury. Moreover, the program boasts several research capabilities, including the development of new techniques or processes, preclinical animal models, genomics, neurophysiology, pharmacology, advanced imaging, as well as the design and implementation of clinical trials. The goal of these new discoveries is to advance science and pave the way for new therapies and procedures to improve treatment options.

