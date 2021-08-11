Unrivaled Brands, Inc. Announces Successful Sale of 4th Street Property in Las Vegas

The property was sold for $2.6M resulting in the Company netting approximately $825k after paying off the mortgage and closing and other accrued carrying costs. The property was acquired by prior management, but subsequently became subject to revised zoning rules, making it unusable for its intended use related to cannabis.

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc., (OTCQX:UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon and Nevada, today announced that the Company has successfully sold its 4 th Street Property located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Unrivaled’s Chief Executive Officer Frank Knuettel II, stated, “We continue to execute on our stated plans of monetizing certain legacy assets in order to further strengthen our balance sheet through the reduction of debt, while increasing our cash position. These initiatives, when combined with a growing list of previous accomplishments, put Unrivaled in a strong operating position and support our strategic initiatives. We look forward to continuing to do what we promise on behalf of our shareholders.”

The Company continues to hold raw land in Reno purchased by our predecessors which is currently being marketed for sale. It anticipates netting approximately $300k from its sale.

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates three dispensaries, state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands and a cultivation facility and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network and company-owned brands. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana. For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com.