Sprout AI Inc. Announces Initial Sales Order

The Order represents gross revenue of approximately US$2.1 million or net revenue of approximately US$210,000 (US$15,000 per Unit or net revenue of approximately US$1,500 per Unit) and forms part of a TheraCann project with an arm’s length party (the “Project” ). The Project may require up to a total of 660 Units to be delivered by the Company over a period of the next 12 months, which would represent an aggregate gross revenue of up to US$9.9 million (or approximately US$990,000 in net revenue).

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sprout AI Inc. (“Sprout AI” or the “Company”) ( CSE: SPRT ), a technologically focused, sustainable vertical farming company that has developed scalable controlled aeroponic cultivation habitats, is pleased to announce that it has processed an initial purchase order (the “Order” ) of 140 units in connection with the Company’s proprietary cultivation habitats (the “Units” ) from TheraCann International Benchmark Corporation ( “TheraCann” ) in August 2021.

As and when any subsequent shipments of the Orders are made to TheraCann under the Project, the Company will provide further updates. There can be no assurance that any subsequent orders will be required and fulfilled, as all orders will be subject to the project site readiness, availability of inventory, volatility in the supply chain of critical components for the Units and other risk factors inherent in the agricultural business.

Under the terms of the Order, an initial payment of 20% for the 140 Units was received at the time of the Order. An additional payment of 30% of the Order will be received on or about Aug. 20, 2021, which, in aggregate, would represent 50% of the Order that was required to process this Order and commence assembly of the Order. The remaining 50% of the Order is due at the time of shipping. All payments are nonrefundable. Shipment of the Order is expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Chris Bolton, CEO, commented, “This initial Order represents a key milestone for the Company in commercializing its vertical farming technology. We are excited, as this order is the first step in establishing Sprout AI as a leading global provider of sustainable vertical farming solutions. In addition, the possible associated follow-on order provides the Company with significant shareholder value potential.”