Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Update and Board of Directors Changes

  • Re-entry and testing operations at the Oza-1 well continue to move forward steadily, leading the way to advancing Decklar’s overall re-entry and development plans for the Oza Oil Field.
  • Pulling of existing tubing and 5 ½ inch casing from the Oza-1 wellbore has been successfully completed, and the 9 ⅝ inch casing was cleaned out.
  • A cement bond log has been completed to confirm integrity of the cement behind casing, and cased hole reservoir logs have been completed and confirm the characteristics of the individual zones to be tested.
  • Surface testing facilities are currently being installed, and it is anticipated that testing activities on the L2.6 zone are expected to commence early next week with the initial perforation and flow operations.
  • It is anticipated that initial oil production testing will then commence, with all crude oil test volumes produced being immediately exported and sold through the existing production facilities and pipelines to the Bonny Export Terminal.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) (the “Company” or “Decklar”) is pleased to announce an update to operations at the Oza-1 well re-entry at the Oza Oil Field in Nigeria, being performed by the Company’s wholly owned Nigeria-based subsidiary, Decklar Petroleum Limited.

Progress at Oza-1 in Final Preparation for Well Testing Operations

Re-entry operations at the Oza-1 well site continue to progress with completion of critical initial work activities including pulling the existing tubing and the 5 ½ inch casing that was inside the 9 ⅝ inch casing. The 9 ⅝ inch casing has been scrapped and circulated clean and over to brine completion fluid and a cement bond log has been run to confirm the integrity of the wellbore and cement behind the casing. Cased hole reservoir logs have been completed and analyzed and confirm the expected characteristics of the zones targeted for testing. Surface testing facilities and equipment are currently being installed, and it is anticipated that testing of the L2.6 zone will commence early next week. Perforation operations will begin with a testing tubing string run with straddle packers to enable testing of the three isolated individual zones that will be tested. Production testing operations are planned for the three known oil-bearing zones (L2.2, L2.4 and L2.6), and each targeted zone will be production flow tested independently. All test volumes produced will be exported and sold through the existing production facilities and pipelines. Once testing of all three zones is completed, it is anticipated that a final dual-tubing string completion will be installed, and two of the three zones tested will be placed into production based upon successful testing. All necessary approvals and permits are in place for the well re-entry, testing and completion.

