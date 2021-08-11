checkAd

Whitestone REIT’s Shareholders Benefit From Whitestone’s Strategic Investments in High-Growth Markets Across the Sun Belt Driving Exceptional Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Whitestone Experienced Strong Recovery and Migration to its Markets in Arizona and Texas with a 17.9% increase in foot traffic at its centers from 4Q2020 to 2Q2021

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of open-air community-focused lifestyle properties primarily in the Sun Belt states, highlighted several positive trends in the high growth markets where Whitestone has prioritized its investments. Over the past several years, metropolitan areas in Arizona and Texas have experienced some of the highest economic activity and population growth in the United States. Whitestone’s properties continue to attract outstanding tenants that offer essential services and goods needed by local communities in these areas, driving strong growth and value for shareholders. The Company’s long-term strategy of acquiring and developing premier properties in these rapidly expanding regions continues to deliver value for all stakeholders, including the many communities in which Whitestone operates.

Whitestone Capitalizing from Positive Trends
Migration tailwinds have driven increased quarter-over-quarter foot traffic — a 17.9% increase in foot traffic at its centers from 4Q2020 to 2Q2021 — for Whitestone’s tenants and new leases across Whitestone’s properties. This is best evidenced by the Company’s first and second quarter 2021 leasing activity, occupancy levels, leasing spreads and average base rent on leased square foot. Whitestone’s new tenant square foot leasing activity for the first six months of 2021 has been 100% higher than the first six months of 2020 and 40% higher than the first six months of 2019.

“Since the IPO of Whitestone in 2010, we have had conviction in the Sun Belt markets, and most specifically Arizona and Texas,” said Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Whitestone REIT. “Guided by our local expertise and consumer-driven data, our portfolio and investment strategy ensure we own properties in high-growth markets where people increasingly want to live. As a result of the pandemic, these years-long migration trends have accelerated and the prescient work of our team in thoughtfully positioning each of our properties has delivered outsized value for all of our stakeholders.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Whitestone REIT’s Shareholders Benefit From Whitestone’s Strategic Investments in High-Growth Markets Across the Sun Belt Driving Exceptional Financial Results Whitestone Experienced Strong Recovery and Migration to its Markets in Arizona and Texas with a 17.9% increase in foot traffic at its centers from 4Q2020 to 2Q2021HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board