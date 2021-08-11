Whitestone REIT’s Shareholders Benefit From Whitestone’s Strategic Investments in High-Growth Markets Across the Sun Belt Driving Exceptional Financial Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of open-air community-focused lifestyle properties primarily in the Sun Belt states, highlighted several positive trends in the high growth markets where Whitestone has prioritized its investments. Over the past several years, metropolitan areas in Arizona and Texas have experienced some of the highest economic activity and population growth in the United States. Whitestone’s properties continue to attract outstanding tenants that offer essential services and goods needed by local communities in these areas, driving strong growth and value for shareholders. The Company’s long-term strategy of acquiring and developing premier properties in these rapidly expanding regions continues to deliver value for all stakeholders, including the many communities in which Whitestone operates.

Whitestone Capitalizing from Positive Trends

Migration tailwinds have driven increased quarter-over-quarter foot traffic — a 17.9% increase in foot traffic at its centers from 4Q2020 to 2Q2021 — for Whitestone’s tenants and new leases across Whitestone’s properties. This is best evidenced by the Company’s first and second quarter 2021 leasing activity, occupancy levels, leasing spreads and average base rent on leased square foot. Whitestone’s new tenant square foot leasing activity for the first six months of 2021 has been 100% higher than the first six months of 2020 and 40% higher than the first six months of 2019.

“Since the IPO of Whitestone in 2010, we have had conviction in the Sun Belt markets, and most specifically Arizona and Texas,” said Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Whitestone REIT. “Guided by our local expertise and consumer-driven data, our portfolio and investment strategy ensure we own properties in high-growth markets where people increasingly want to live. As a result of the pandemic, these years-long migration trends have accelerated and the prescient work of our team in thoughtfully positioning each of our properties has delivered outsized value for all of our stakeholders.”