checkAd

New Drill Targets Identified on the El Oro Gold Project, Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that the Company has recently identified new gold-silver drill targets within the 100% held El Oro – Tlapujahua District in Mexico.

These drill targets have recently been identified in a 3D Leapfrog model and are designed to test potential extensions to the mineralized veins where they are intersected by cross-cutting mineralized structures. These structures have been identified from past drilling and historical mine records, and incorporated into the 3D model in order to optimize drill angles and azimuths. A video showing the Leapfrog model can be found on the Company’s website at the El Oro Hard Rock Maps and Sections.

“The El Oro district is a well-known mining district with over 8 million ounces of gold equivalent produced from only 2 of over 50 known veins,” says Joanne Freeze, President and CEO of Xali Gold. “There is huge potential in the area, and we’ve identified some new drill targets to test some of the other underexplored veins.”

El Oro is a district scale gold project encompassing a well-known prolific high-grade gold dominant gold-silver epithermal vein system in Mexico. The project covers 20 veins with past production and more than 57 veins in total, from which approximately 6.4 million ounces of gold and 74 million ounces of silver were reported to have been produced from just two of these veins (Ref. Mexico Geological Service Bulletin Nr. 37, Mining of the El Oro and Tlapujahua Districts. 1920, T. Flores).

Modern understanding of epithermal vein systems indicates that several of the El Oro district’s veins hold excellent discovery potential, particularly below and adjacent to the historic workings of the San Rafael Vein, which was mined to an average depth of only 200 metres.

About Xali Gold

Xali Gold has launched a comprehensive growth strategy to acquire gold and silver projects with near surface exploration potential, near-term production potential and previous mining histories. Xali Gold plans to advance our growing bank of gold and silver assets internally and/or with industry partners.

The acquisition of the SDA Plant, suitable for treating high grade gold and silver mineralization, along with the acquisition of rights to the El Dorado gold and silver historic mines was the initial step in this strategy. 

The profit-sharing agreement on the potentially leachable Cocula Project was the second step. The Company is currently evaluating other gold and silver projects complementary to the SDA plant and El Dorado or stand alone such as the Cocula Project.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Drill Targets Identified on the El Oro Gold Project, Mexico VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that the Company has recently identified new gold-silver drill targets within the 100% held El Oro – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board