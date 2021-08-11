checkAd

RAPT Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

“The second quarter was filled with a number of important milestones,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of RAPT Therapeutics. “We were thrilled to announce positive topline results from our Phase 1b clinical trial of RPT193 in atopic dermatitis in June. Shortly thereafter, we closed an underwritten public offering with net proceeds to RAPT of $134.6 million, significantly bolstering our cash position. Having demonstrated early proof-of-concept of our two lead drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, in atopic dermatitis and cancer, respectively, we are well positioned to advance our product development efforts and look forward to reporting additional data as these programs progress.”

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $16.1 million, compared to $12.4 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $13.2 million, compared to $11.0 million for the same period in 2020. This increase was primarily due to increased clinical trial costs for FLX475 and increases in expenses for preclinical programs, laboratory supplies, stock-based compensation and facilities, offset by a decrease in clinical trial costs for RPT193.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $3.8 million, compared to $2.8 million for the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases in stock-based compensation expense, insurance expense and personnel costs.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $32.6 million, compared to $25.5 million for the same period in 2020.

Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $27.0 million, compared to $21.7 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases in costs relating to the clinical trials of FLX475 and RPT193, as well as increases in stock-based compensation, personnel expenses, facilities costs and laboratory supplies spend.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $7.8 million, compared to $6.1 million for the same period of 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased stock-based compensation expense and personnel costs.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $223.3 million, which includes net proceeds of approximately $134.6 million from our recent public offering of 4,356,060 shares of common stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Each of these statements is based only on current information, assumptions and expectations that are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the progress of RAPT’s oncology and inflammation programs and the interpretation of topline results from the Phase 1b trial of RPT193. Detailed information regarding risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release may be found in RAPT’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2021 and subsequent filings made by RAPT with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. RAPT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

RAPT Media Contact:
Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

RAPT Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com


RAPT THERAPEUTICS INC.        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS        
(In thousands, except share per share data)        
(Unaudited)        
                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
Revenue   $ 869     $ 1,277     $ 2,091     $ 2,212  
Operating expenses:                
Research and development     13,190       10,986       26,961       21,669  
General and administrative     3,760       2,802       7,772       6,091  
Total operating expenses     16,950       13,788       34,733       27,760  
Loss from operations     (16,081 )     (12,511 )     (32,642 )     (25,548 )
Other income (expense), net     (29 )     391       18       526  
Net loss before taxes     (16,110 )     (12,120 )     (32,624 )     (25,022 )
Provision for income taxes           267             504  
Net loss   $ (16,110 )   $ (12,387 )   $ (32,624 )   $ (25,526 )
Other comprehensive income (loss):                
Foreign currency translation adjustment     70       (199 )     108       5  
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities     (18 )     369       (68 )     152  
Total comprehensive loss   $ (16,058 )   $ (12,217 )   $ (32,584 )   $ (25,369 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.63 )   $ (0.51 )   $ (1.29 )   $ (1.08 )
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted     25,589,947       24,336,102       25,217,542       23,743,058  
                 


RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
         
    June 30,   December 31,
      2021       2020  
Assets   (Unaudited)     (1)  
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 86,220     $ 24,918  
Marketable securities     137,084       86,592  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,651       4,088  
Total current assets     227,955       115,598  
Property and equipment, net     2,737       2,982  
Other assets     389       389  
Total assets   $ 231,081     $ 118,969  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable   $ 2,714     $ 2,383  
Accrued expenses     5,068       4,935  
Deferred revenue, current     2,283       4,096  
Other current liabilities     329       328  
Total current liabilities     10,394       11,742  
Deferred rent, net of current portion     2,141       2,185  
Deferred revenue, non-current     967       863  
Total liabilities     13,502       14,790  
Commitments        
Stockholders' equity:        
Preferred stock            
Common stock     3       2  
Additional paid-in capital     465,179       319,196  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (137 )     (177 )
Accumulated deficit     (247,466 )     (214,842 )
Total stockholders' equity     217,579       104,179  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 231,081     $ 118,969  
         
(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet for December 31, 2020 has been derived from audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020
 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RAPT Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board