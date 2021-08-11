checkAd

Marble Announces Its Proprietary Digital API Integration (Marble Connect) With Citadel Mortgages

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company"), an AI-driven financial technology company that educates and helps consumers better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit towards a better financial future, is pleased to announce an Application Programing Interface (“API”) licensing agreement with Citadel Mortgages to provide their customers direct access through Marble Connect to our proprietary financial wellness platform, MyMarble.

The recent introduction of Marble’s revolutionary B2B product utilizing detailed risk assessment, consumer financial data, and a fully functional business & consumer portal, Marble Connect offers Canadian businesses a new turnkey marketing, education, and products solution for the broader audience of consumers looking to execute on more future business to connect through Marble’s financial fitness platform.

Citadel Mortgages is one of the largest full-service Mortgage Brokerages with professional Mortgage Agents & Mortgage Brokers servicing across Canada. The introduction of Marble Connect to Citadel’s existing and ongoing customer base presents a new growth channel of opportunity to empower more underserved Canadians to become financially secure and mortgage-free sooner.

As more aspects of our financial management and planning go digital and away from major banks, goal-driven and digital financial plans will continue to show growth, which Marble’s suite of solutions will play a big part in. A recent report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (1) stated that over half of Canadians are borrowing the maximum they can, to achieve the milestone of homeownership. These substantial numbers have presented a demand for increased buying power when it comes to being approved for a higher mortgage limit. Marble Connect will provide Citadel Mortgages customers an overview of where they stand when it comes to mortgage approval. It also empowers Citadel to work with customers that aren’t quite ready for a mortgage and put them on a MyMarble financial fitness program to improve their financial metrics required for mortgage approval in the future.

