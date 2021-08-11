checkAd

AcQMap 8, Acutus Medical’s Innovative Suite of Software Upgrades, Receives FDA Clearance and CE Mark

Enhanced Software Automatically Identifies Regions of Interest During the Treatment of Complex Atrial Arrhythmias

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIB) (“Acutus”), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today announced its innovative suite of software upgrades, known collectively as AcQMap 8, has received FDA clearance and been awarded CE Mark. AcQMap 8 introduces advanced new mapping algorithms into Acutus’ foundational technology, the AcQMap 3D imaging and mapping system. These algorithms – including AcQTrack and the SlowZone Locator (Composite Maps) – are designed to quickly highlight regions of interest during the mapping and ablation of complex atrial arrhythmias, the treatment of which has been shown to significantly improve patient outcomes.1 The software upgrade also features a series of procedural workflow enhancements and seamless integration of Acutus’ therapeutic ablation technologies, where currently available.

Unique to Acutus’ full chamber non-contact mapping technology, which is capable of mapping individual beats in real-time, the AcQTrack mapping algorithm is engineered to automatically identify and analyze the presence of three abnormal conduction patterns (focal, partial-rotational and irregular) often associated with atrial fibrillation (AF). In clinical trials such as UNCOVER AF, when three to four of these abnormal conduction patterns were targeted for ablation, patients were nine times more likely to be in sinus rhythm after one year.1 AcQTrack functions as an innovative tool that can fit seamlessly into electrophysiologists’ diagnostic workflows and aid in their visual assessment of propagation history maps. Acutus will commence the rollout of AcQMap 8 immediately, update its current installed base of consoles and integrate AcQMap 8 into all new installations.

“We’re seeing more and more clearly that the triggers and drivers for some of the most complex atrial arrhythmias lie beyond the reach of traditional pulmonary vein isolation treatment strategies,” said Prof. Tim Betts, M.D., Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. “AcQMap’s multiple algorithms, in combination with its non-contact full chamber mapping capabilities, allows me to better assess potential new areas of interest outside the pulmonary veins in order to achieve a more comprehensive assessment of complex atrial arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation. Algorithms like AcQTrack further extend my confidence to determine and execute treatment strategies specific to each individual patient, which has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes.”

