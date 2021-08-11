Nasdaq Grants Advaxis, Inc. an Extension to November 22, 2021, to Regain Compliance with the $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Rule and Complete Merger Transaction with Biosight, Ltd.

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS) (“Advaxis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products, announced that it has received a letter indicating that following the Company’s hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”), the Panel determined to grant the Company an extension through November 22, 2021, to comply with Nasdaq’s $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Rule and complete its previously announced merger transaction with Biosight, Ltd. (“Biosight”). On July 6, 2021, Advaxis announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with Biosight, a privately held, Israel-based pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders.



Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the combined company will be required to meet all applicable initial listing requirements upon the closing of the merger, including the $4 per share price requirement. While there can be no assurance, the Company believes that it will be able to close the merger and demonstrate compliance with all applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market on or before November 22, 2021.