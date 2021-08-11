Skyharbour Receives $1.2 Million from Warrant Exercise and Partner Company Valor Announces Radiometrics Reveal New Anomalies at Hook Lake Project with On-Ground Work Underway

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that partner company Valor Resources Limited (“Valor”) has provided an update on results from the recently completed high-resolution airborne radiometric survey and the commencement of on-ground work at the Hook Lake Project (previously the North Falcon Point Project). The radiometric survey was completed in late July and covered the northeastern third of the Hook Lake Project including the Hook Lake/Zone S historical high-grade uranium occurrence. Numerous anomalies have been identified from the survey (see Figure 1 below). Total count radiometric anomalies were ranked with the highest priority anomalies being strongly correlated with the uranium channel count.



Hook Lake (Formally North Falcon Point) Project:

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/projects/Falcon-Point-Project.jpg

The survey was flown by Special Projects Inc. (“SPI”) from Calgary, Alberta who are considered an industry-leading provider of high-resolution airborne radiometric surveying. SPI flew the radiometric survey that delineated Fission Uranium’s PLS boulder field which eventually led to the discovery of the high-grade uranium Triple R deposit.

The Hook Lake Project consists of 16 contiguous mining claims covering 25,846 hectares, located 60 km east of the Key Lake Uranium Mine in northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour signed a Definitive Agreement with Valor Resources on the Hook Lake Uranium Project whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the Project through $3,500,000 in total exploration expenditures, $475,000 in total cash payments over three years and an initial share issuance of 233,333,333 shares of Valor.

Highlights:

Airborne Radiometric survey highlights several new targets: North-western area identified as new area of interest with a cluster of Priority 1 and 2 anomalies Several other Priority 1 and 2 anomalies identified away from known historical occurrences Hook Lake/Zone S historical high-grade uranium occurrence confirmed as Priority 1 target

On-ground work underway to: Follow up and confirm historical uranium occurrences Follow up areas of interest from the recent Airborne magnetic and VLF-EM survey Follow up anomalies identified in recently completed Radiometric Survey



Figure 1: Hook Lake Airborne Radiometrics Ternary Plot – Priority Anomalies