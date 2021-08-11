1stDibs Launches NFT Platform, Introducing Auctions Featuring Group and Solo Exhibitions

The First Exhibition, “Portals,” Curated by Metageist, Presents Dozens of NFTs Created by 10 International Artists

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stDibs , a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, has launched an NFT platform, responding to the rapidly growing market for digital artwork. The NFT platform is based on an auction model, which expands on 1stDibs’ core e-commerce site. During the initial phase, the proprietary platform will feature semi-monthly auctions consisting of both group and solo work, starting with a two-week exhibition featuring dozens of NFTs, launching today. The debut exhibition is titled “Portals,” and is curated by notable artist Metageist.



“One of our guiding principles is the desire to continually innovate to meet the needs of today’s luxury marketplace,” said David Rosenblatt, CEO, 1stDibs. “In the last five years, we’ve evolved 1stDibs from a listings site to a true e-commerce platform, also expanding inventory categories beyond antiques to include contemporary design, jewelry, accessories and, most recently, art. As a technology leader, the introduction of NFTs to our offering is a natural alignment for us, and the auction-style platform we’ve revealed today reflects our investment in the NFT movement and the future of the art market.”