1stDibs Launches NFT Platform, Introducing Auctions Featuring Group and Solo Exhibitions
The First Exhibition, “Portals,” Curated by Metageist, Presents Dozens of NFTs Created by 10 International Artists
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stDibs, a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, has launched an NFT platform, responding to the rapidly growing market for digital artwork. The NFT
platform is based on an auction model, which expands on 1stDibs’ core e-commerce site. During the initial phase, the proprietary platform will feature semi-monthly auctions consisting of both group
and solo work, starting with a two-week exhibition featuring dozens of NFTs, launching today. The debut exhibition is titled “Portals,” and is curated by notable artist Metageist.
“One of our guiding principles is the desire to continually innovate to meet the needs of today’s luxury marketplace,” said David Rosenblatt, CEO, 1stDibs. “In the last five years, we’ve evolved 1stDibs from a listings site to a true e-commerce platform, also expanding inventory categories beyond antiques to include contemporary design, jewelry, accessories and, most recently, art. As a technology leader, the introduction of NFTs to our offering is a natural alignment for us, and the auction-style platform we’ve revealed today reflects our investment in the NFT movement and the future of the art market.”
1stDibs’ NFTs will be available at 1stdibs.com/nft-collections and will be differentiated within the market for several reasons:
- Highly curated inventory - The launch phase will consist of semi-monthly online exhibitions featuring new crypto-art by creators 1stDibs has selected through a rigorous vetting process. The marketplace will focus on renowned creators from the fine art world and the Metaverse who have proven track records of commercial success.
- Technology-driven approach - Building on the considered curation that 1stDibs is known for, the NFT platform participates in this market with a native blockchain approach, which includes minting and an on-chain marketplace. This combination of a curatorial experience and the technical capabilities of the native NFT platform offers a unique distinction among blue-chip marketplaces. The initial launch includes a custom ERC721 token smart contract which is limited to minting a maximum of 5,000 tokens. In later iterations of the NFT marketplace, a new token smart contract will be deployed so that this initial launch is always limited. The buying process was designed to be seamless and native to the blockchain, leveraging Ethereum cryptocurrency accessed through a Metamask wallet that collectors can connect to the site.
-
Community building through content creation - 1stDibs will publish original content in collaboration with the creators to tell the story of their collections and their artistic
vision.
