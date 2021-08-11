checkAd

Recharge Resources Launches New Website for Battery Metals Focus Rebrand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (RR: TSX-V) (SLLTF: OTC) (“Recharge” or the “Company”) announces it has completed a corporate rebranding effort and has launched its new website with a focus on developing its recently acquired portfolio of 100% owned battery metals projects in highly prospective and mining friendly regions of North America (see Company’s press release dated August 3rd 2021).

Recharge New Website Link: www.recharge-resources.com

Recharge CEO and Director, Yari Nieken, states: “Recharge’s corporate rebranding and new website is now complete and better reflects the focus of the Company following its recent acquisition of a portfolio of highly prospective battery metals projects. We look forward to continuing exploration in these world class camps focusing on Nickel and Lithium.”

Battery Metals - Projects Overview

The Murray Ridge and Pinchi Lake Nickel projects are located approximately 15 to 30 km northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in Central British Columbia. The project was previously explored by Nanton Nickel Corp. The project consists of three separate claim blocks totalling 3354.64 hectares that were carefully selected to cover the best sampling results (greater than 0.20% nickel in rocks) reported by Nanton Nickel company in 2013 shortly after the discovery of the Decar Nickel property owned FPX NICKEL CORP. Awerite was confirmed to be a constituent of the nickel values.

The Decar Nickel Project geology, which lies 60km Southwest, is analogous suite of ultramafic intrusions are hosts to widely disseminated coarse grained awaruite mineralization. Compositionally, awaruite (Ni2Fe-Ni3Fe) is comprised of approximately 75% nickel, 25% iron and 0% sulfur, and therefore it is considered “natural steel”. Absence of sulfur allows a concentrate to be shipped directly to steel mills without incurring smelting and refining costs, and minimal environmental problems.

The Georgia Lake North & West Lithium Properties next to RockTech Lithium’s Georgia Lake Property consist of two projects totalling 320 hectares and 432 hectares respectively. The neighboring RockTech project is located 160 km northeast of Thunder Bay within the Thunder Bay Mining Division and is host to a number of spodumene-bearing pegmatites. Lithium mineralization was discovered in 1955 and subsequently explored by several historic owners. RockTech acquired the licenses in 2009 and carried out several drill campaigns until 2017. Based on a total of 351 drill holes with a combined length of 47,384 m an NI43-101 compliant resource estimate of 6.58 million tonnes in the measured and indicated category and 6.72 million tonnes in the inferred category was published in August 2018.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recharge Resources Launches New Website for Battery Metals Focus Rebrand VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recharge Resources Ltd. (RR: TSX-V) (SLLTF: OTC) (“Recharge” or the “Company”) announces it has completed a corporate rebranding effort and has launched its new website with a focus on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for its CSi-EDP Utility ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis ...
Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Transaction in Own Shares
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board