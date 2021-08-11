Recharge Resources Launches New Website for Battery Metals Focus Rebrand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (RR: TSX-V) (SLLTF: OTC) (“Recharge” or the “Company”) announces it has completed a corporate rebranding effort and has launched its new website with a focus on developing its recently acquired portfolio of 100% owned battery metals projects in highly prospective and mining friendly regions of North America (see Company’s press release dated August 3 rd 2021).

Recharge CEO and Director, Yari Nieken, states: “Recharge’s corporate rebranding and new website is now complete and better reflects the focus of the Company following its recent acquisition of a portfolio of highly prospective battery metals projects. We look forward to continuing exploration in these world class camps focusing on Nickel and Lithium.”

Battery Metals - Projects Overview

The Murray Ridge and Pinchi Lake Nickel projects are located approximately 15 to 30 km northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in Central British Columbia. The project was previously explored by Nanton Nickel Corp. The project consists of three separate claim blocks totalling 3354.64 hectares that were carefully selected to cover the best sampling results (greater than 0.20% nickel in rocks) reported by Nanton Nickel company in 2013 shortly after the discovery of the Decar Nickel property owned FPX NICKEL CORP. Awerite was confirmed to be a constituent of the nickel values.

The Decar Nickel Project geology, which lies 60km Southwest, is analogous suite of ultramafic intrusions are hosts to widely disseminated coarse grained awaruite mineralization. Compositionally, awaruite (Ni2Fe-Ni3Fe) is comprised of approximately 75% nickel, 25% iron and 0% sulfur, and therefore it is considered “natural steel”. Absence of sulfur allows a concentrate to be shipped directly to steel mills without incurring smelting and refining costs, and minimal environmental problems.

The Georgia Lake North & West Lithium Properties next to RockTech Lithium’s Georgia Lake Property consist of two projects totalling 320 hectares and 432 hectares respectively. The neighboring RockTech project is located 160 km northeast of Thunder Bay within the Thunder Bay Mining Division and is host to a number of spodumene-bearing pegmatites. Lithium mineralization was discovered in 1955 and subsequently explored by several historic owners. RockTech acquired the licenses in 2009 and carried out several drill campaigns until 2017. Based on a total of 351 drill holes with a combined length of 47,384 m an NI43-101 compliant resource estimate of 6.58 million tonnes in the measured and indicated category and 6.72 million tonnes in the inferred category was published in August 2018.