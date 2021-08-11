checkAd

IN8bio Completes Dosing of First Cohort in Phase 1 Clinical Trial with Allogeneic Gamma Delta T-Cell Therapy in Leukemia Patients Undergoing Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

The first cohort has completed dosing with IN8bio’s donor derived allogeneic gamma delta T-cell product candidate, INB-100, with no severe adverse infusion reactions or dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) observed to date

The first two patients continue to be in complete remission more than one year following INB-100 dosing

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T-cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced completion of dosing of the first patient cohort in a Phase 1 clinical trial of INB-100, a donor-derived gamma-delta T cell therapeutic in development for patients with leukemia undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplant (HSCT). The three patients comprising the first cohort did not experience any severe adverse infusion reactions or dose limiting toxicities (DLTs) to date. The first two patients are at 14.5 months and 12.2 months, respectively, post-HSCT as of June 30, 2021, and continue to be in complete remission.

“For patients with high-risk leukemia, the availability of HSCT is a path toward a potential cure, but rates of leukemic relapse remain high,” said William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IN8bio. “Research by our Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Lamb, and others has shown that that high numbers of circulating gamma-delta T cells have been correlated with improved survival outcomes in these patients. Our goal with INB-100 is to generate an anti-leukemic effect by supplementing patients’ immune systems with allogeneic gamma-delta T cells to reduce relapse and improve overall survival in patients who have undergone an allogeneic HSCT. Although early, we are encouraged by data obtained to date indicating the potential for well-tolerated allogeneic gamma delta T-cell therapies. We look forward to announcing additional data on this program in 2022.”

The Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT03533816) is an investigator-sponsored dose escalation trial of INB-100 in patients with leukemias undergoing haploidentical HSCT being conducted at The University of Kansas Cancer Center (KU Cancer Center). Following HSCT, each patient receives a single infusion of IN8bio’s donor-derived ex-vivo, expanded, activated gamma delta T-cells. The primary endpoints of this trial are safety and tolerability, and secondary endpoints include rates of GvHD, relapse rate and overall survival. The trial consists of three dose escalation cohorts with topline data expected in 2023.

