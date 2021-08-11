West Mining Acquires 5 Additional Mineral Tenures for the Athabasca Property, BC

The Athabasca Property, containing the historic Athabasca Mine, represents the northern extension to West’s larger Kena Project. The over 9000 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties, which trend for 20 kilometres along a favourable mineralized belt. A recent gold resource estimate for the Kena Project (NI 43-101 Technical Report, Bird, 2021) shows an indicated 561,000 ounces gold and an inferred 2.77 million ounces gold at a 0.25 g/t cutoff within an open ended portion of this robust system (see News Release dated May 11, 2021).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) ( CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce that it has now acquired 5 additional mineral tenures to add to its 100% owned Athabasca Property in southeastern British Columbia. The addition of these 5 tenures increases the listed size of the Athabasca Property to over 975 hectares*.

“The historic Athabasca Mine (BC Minfile 082FSW168), operated intermittently between 1899 and 1943, grading 30 g/t gold and 10 g/t silver with minor copper, lead and zinc values from 20,219 tonnes milled. The opportunity arose to consolidate and increase our tenures and judging on past numbers alone, it will be beneficial to the Company and our shareholders,” commented Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO.

*This represents the official claim sizes as obtained from BC Mineral Titles Online, although the actual ground coverage is less due to claim overlaps.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing prospective advanced early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.