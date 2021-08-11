checkAd

Jerash Holdings Reports Record Results for the Fiscal 2022 First Quarter, Increases Revenue Guidance for Full Fiscal Year

Autor: Accesswire
11.08.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter, ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights - Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Versus Fiscal 2021 First Quarter

  • Revenue of $29.9 million, an increase of 59.8 percent, reflecting higher shipments
  • Gross profit of $5.6 million, an increase of 84.5 percent, due to higher revenue and gross margin
  • Gross margin of 18.8 percent vs. 16.3 percent, reflecting improved product mix and higher sales volumes
  • Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s common stockholders of $2.0 million, or $0.17 per share, vs. approximately $813,000, or $0.07 per share

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

  • Fiscal 2022 revenue expected to be in the range of $115 million to $120 million vs. $90.2 million for fiscal 2021
  • Revenue for fiscal 2022 expected to be at record levels
  • Fiscal 2022 second quarter revenue expected to exceed $40 million

Sam Choi, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Our fiscal 2022 first quarter results demonstrated excellent progress, with strong performance in revenue and margin. Revenue and gross profit were at record levels for the first quarter, reflecting an increase in shipments to our largest customers as a result of strong demand amid the reopening of the U.S. economy, as well as an improved mix of products sold.

"We continue to advance our plans to increase capacity and secure additional space to meet our customers' needs," Choi said. "We anticipate our momentum to continue well into fiscal 2022. All of our existing factories in Jordan are fully booked through January 2022, with orders from existing top global brand-name customers alone. These customers already are placing orders that are expected to fully book the newest facility we acquired through January 2022 as well. As a result, we have increased our fiscal 2022 revenue outlook to reflect our robust momentum and expanded capacity."

Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

Fiscal 2022 first quarter revenue rose by 59.8 percent to $29.9 million from $18.7 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher shipments to the company's largest customers as a result of stronger demand amid a reopening of the U.S. economy.

Gross profit increased to $5.6 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, from $3.1 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher revenue and gross margin. Gross margin expanded 250 basis points to 18.8 percent in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, from 16.3 percent in the same period last year, reflecting an improved product mix and higher sales volumes.

Operating expenses totaled $3.3 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, versus $1.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher headcount to support the company's growth, an increase in shipping costs, and expenses related to COVID-19 measures and recruitment for new migrant workers.

Operating income totaled $2.3 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, versus $1.2 million in the same period last year. Net income advanced to $1.9 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, versus approximately $814,000 in the same period last year. Comprehensive income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s common stockholders totaled $2.0 million, or $0.17 per share, in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, versus approximately $813,000, or $0.07 per share, in the same period last year.

Gilbert Lee, chief financial officer, said, "Results for our fiscal 2022 first quarter reflected the recovery in the U.S. economy from pandemic-related effects. Order momentum is continuing into fiscal 2022, as expected, and more reflective of typical customer patterns. Our order mix for pre-bookings in the September and December quarters is heavily weighted to global brand-name outerwear products, which carry higher average selling prices and favorable gross margins.

"Our updated outlook for fiscal 2022 reflects our expectation for continued strong customer demand and increased capacity for the year. However, it is important to note that potential risks from the Delta variant of COVID-19 could constrain our ability to add workers needed to run operations at full capacity."

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Dividends

Cash and restricted assets totaled $8.5 million, and net working capital was $51.4 million at June 30, 2021. Net cash used in operating activities was $11.5 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, compared with $7.6 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to changes in working capital.

On August 5, 2021, Jerash approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock, payable on August 24, 2021, to stockholders of record as of August 17, 2021.

Conference Call

Jerash Holdings will host an investor conference call to discuss its fiscal 2022 first quarter results today, August 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Phone: 877-407-9210 (domestic); 201-689-8049 (international)

Conference ID: 13721837

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise four factory units, one workshop, and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 4,500 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 12.0 million pieces as of June 30, 2021. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "seek", "potential," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, including, but not limited to, Jerash's current views with respect to future events and its financial forecasts, are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those risks described from time to time in filings made by Jerash with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the company's operations, the demand for the company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Jerash does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980; jsfetcu@pondel.com

(tables below)

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 
(UNAUDITED)

 
  For the Three Months Ended June 30,  
 
  2021     2020  
 
           
Revenue, net
  29,888,692     18,706,755  
Cost of goods sold
    24,257,750       15,655,185  
Gross Profit
    5,630,942       3,051,570  
 
               
Selling, general and administrative expenses
    3,314,231       1,850,827  
Stock-based compensation expenses
    517       42,151  
Total Operating Expenses
    3,314,748       1,892,978  
 
               
Income from Operations
    2,316,194       1,158,592  
 
               
Other Income (Expense):
               
Other income (expense), net
    36,281       (2,739 )
Total other income (expense), net
    36,281       (2,739 )
 
               
Net income before provision for income taxes
    2,352,475       1,155,853  
 
               
Income tax expense
    417,809       342,000  
 
               
Net Income
    1,934,666       813,853  
 
               
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
    17       6  
Net income attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders
  1,934,683     813,859  
 
               
Net Income
  1,934,666     813,853  
Other Comprehensive Income:
               
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
    79,988       (553 )
Total Comprehensive Income
    2,014,654       813,300  
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest
    -       -  
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Common Stockholders
  2,014,654     813,300  
 
               
Earnings Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders:
               
Basic and diluted
  0.17     0.07  
 
               
Weighted Average Number of Shares
               
Basic
    11,333,934       11,325,000  
Diluted
    11,354,680       11,330,210  
 
               
Dividend per share
  0.05     0.05  

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 
  June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021      
 
  (Unaudited)            
 
               

 ASSETS

Current Assets:
               
Cash
  7,656,488     21,126,090      
Restricted cash
    -       714,844      
Accounts receivable, net
    19,581,753       12,033,268      
Tax recoverable
    390,794       379,719      
Inventories
    31,300,441       25,035,966      
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
    2,455,375       2,329,289      
Investment deposits
    1,082,905       -      
Advance to suppliers, net
    111,434       3,036,693      
Total Current Assets
    62,579,190       64,655,869      
 
                   
Restricted cash - non-current
    876,211       1,020,777      
Long-term deposits
    62,930       128,690      
Deferred tax assets, net
    148,663       148,663      
Property, plant and equipment, net
    6,050,350       5,699,506      
Right of use assets
    1,784,817       1,596,600      
Total Assets
  71,502,161     73,250,105      
 
                   
 
                   

 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 
                   
Current Liabilities:
                   
Credit facilities
  -     612,703      
Accounts payable
    5,458,665       7,922,839      
Accrued expenses
    2,692,737       2,332,867      
Income tax payable - current
    1,506,270       1,803,175      
Other payables
    1,032,899       1,455,208      
Operating lease liabilities - current
    519,599       400,043      
Total Current Liabilities
    11,210,170       14,526,835      
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
    1,055,972       935,773      
Income tax payable - non-current
    1,094,048       1,094,048      
Total Liabilities
    13,360,190       16,556,656      
 
                   
Commitments and Contingencies
                   
Equity
                   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
  -     -      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,334,318 and 11,332,974 shares issued and outstanding respectively
    11,334       11,333      
Additional paid-in capital
    15,301,784       15,301,268      
Statutory reserve
    346,315       346,315      
Retained earnings
    42,116,348       40,748,314      
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
    64,087       (15,901 )    
Total Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.'s Stockholder's Equity
    57,839,868       56,391,329      
Noncontrolling interest
    302,103       302,120      
Total Equity
    58,141,971       56,693,449      
Total Liabilities and Equity
  71,502,161     73,250,105      

JERASH HOLDINGS (US), INC., SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

 
  For the Three Months Ended 
June 30, 		 
 
  2021     2020  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
           
Net Income
  1,934,666     813,853  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
               
Depreciation and amortization
    404,526       412,054  
Stock-based compensation expenses
    517       42,151  
Bad debt expense
    -       18,043  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
    172,891       131,088  
Changes in operating assets:
               
Accounts receivable
    (7,548,486 )     (10,531,884 )
Inventories
    (6,264,474 )     4,556,693  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
    (126,087 )     504,484  
Advance to suppliers
    2,925,259       (1,052,028 )
Changes in operating liabilities:
               
Accounts payable
    (2,464,174 )     (2,611,778 )
Accrued expenses
    359,870       (117,773 )
Other payables
    (422,310 )     158,678  
Operating lease liabilities
    (121,352 )     (84,315 )
Income tax payable
    (307,997 )     193,881  
Net cash used in operating activities
    (11,457,151 )     (7,566,853 )
 
               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
               
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
    (626,680 )     (165,522 )
Acquisition Deposit
    (1,082,905 )     -  
Payment for long-term deposits
    (62,930 )     (76,283 )
Net cash used in investing activities
    (1,772,515 )     (241,805 )
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
               
Dividend payment
    (566,649 )     (566,250 )
Repayment from short-term loan
    (612,703 )     (235 )
Net cash used in financing activities
    (1,179,352 )     (566,485 )
 
               
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
    80,006       (595 )
 
               
NET DECREASE IN CASH
    (14,329,012 )     (8,375,738 )
 
               
CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
    22,861,711       26,916,709  
 
               
CASH, AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD
  8,532,699     18,540,971  
 
               
CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF THE PERIOD
    8,532,699       18,540,971  
LESS: NON-CURRENT RESTRICTED CASH
    876,211       786,298  
CASH, END OF PERIOD
  7,656,488     17,754,673  
 
               
Supplemental disclosure information:
               
Cash paid for interest
  28,639     -  
Income tax paid
  724,443     148,119  
 
               
Non-cash financing activities
               
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
  353,611     68,932  

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659243/Jerash-Holdings-Reports-Record-Resul ...

Jerash Holdings (US) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jerash Holdings Reports Record Results for the Fiscal 2022 First Quarter, Increases Revenue Guidance for Full Fiscal Year FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Adcore Revenue Increases 250% YoY for Second Quarter 2021
Green Crypto Mining for Ethereum and Bitcoin Using O-Power
Cablevisión Holding Announces Its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cinedigm Announces Appointment of Ashok Amritraj to Board of Directors
MoSys, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and ...
Gold Springs Resource Sells its World Copper Ltd. investment for CAD$4,364,315 and Increases its ...
Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Plans Upcoming Summer Exploration Program at the Knife ...
Camino to Commence Drilling at its New Lidia Copper & Gold Zone at Los Chapitos Project
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend
Accesswire | Analysen
02.08.21Jerash Holdings to Report Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 First Quarter on Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian Project with Jordanian Government
Accesswire | Analysen
26.07.21Jerash Holdings to Present at the D.A. Davidson Bison Select Conference, August 4 at 11 a.m. ET
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Jerash Holdings Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Land and Building
Accesswire | Analysen