Wedgemount Provides Update From Property-Wide Exploration Program at the Cookie Copper-Gold Property, North-Central BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to update shareholders on progress to date on the Company's phase 1 Cookie exploration program. The 29,000 hectare Cookie copper-gold property is located in the prolific southern Toodoggone copper belt of north-central British Columbia.

Highlights

  • The Company has collected over 650 soil samples, 82 rock samples, and 118 alteration chips from across the property.
  • Multiple new zones of porphyry-related alteration and mineralization have been identified.
  • The next phase will include additional geological mapping and sampling and IP geophysics to aid in drill targeting

Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount commented, "Our technical team has done an outstanding job finding previously un-sampled zones of porphyry-related mineralization outcropping in multiple areas of the project. In particular, it's extremely satisfying to discover multiple new mineralized zones on tenures which Wedgemount staked for minimal cost surrounding our historically explored ‘Red Claims' during 2021. We continue to be very positive on the potential for the area of historic Red drilling where the alteration envelope is significantly larger than the area of historic work during the 1960's and early 2000's."

Exploration Program
The focus of the 2021 Phase 1 exploration program at Cookie is to confirm the grade and style of copper and gold mineralization documented in historic assessment reports as well as to evaluate new areas considered prospective for porphyry-related mineralization. Priority targets such as the five kilometer long, Red to Amber corridor on the eastern side of the property (see News Release dated July 20th, 2021) as well as the over six kilometer east-west trend of seven under-explored copper occurrences (e.g., ARD, Kim, Overstall, Verna) on the western side of the property have so far been investigated.

Work included 650 soils samples that were collected along regional ridge-top transects and also on tightly spaced sample grids. Rock-chip samples totaling 118 have been collected for alteration mineralogy characterisation and over 80 rock samples have been collected for full geochemical analyses. Based on the identification of numerous zones of porphyry-related potassic, propylitic and phyllic alteration with associated copper-bearing sulfides, additional mapping and sampling is planned. Contingent on results from these geochemical surveys, an induced polarization (IP) geophysical survey will be completed over priority areas. Assay results will be released once all data has been returned from the lab.

