Ouster to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference 2021

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster” or the “Company”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, announced today that its CEO, Angus Pacala, will be presenting virtually at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Auto Conference on August 11, 2021.

Date: August 11, 2021
Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. ET

Management will host individual and small group investor meetings on the same day. A live and archived audio webcast of the group presentations will be accessible on Ouster’s investor relations website at https://investors.ouster.com/events-and-presentations.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries. Ouster products offer an excellent combination of price and performance and are built to a set of requirements that are flexible enough to span hundreds of use cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. Ouster has approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

