AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Strong performance in Q2

Brenntag SE (Q2 results, down to HOLD) Chemicals MCap EUR 13.3bn

HOLD (BUY) PT EUR 90.00 (up from 88.00, +5% potential) Read

What’s it all about?

Brenntag reported excellent results in Q2 2021 amid exceptional market conditions. Both segments continued with their positive business development in Q2 and have witnessed a substantial rise in organic earnings in H1 2021, driven by good progress in its efficiency improvement program. Management maintained its guidance for 2021 (raised in June 2021 by c. 7%), expecting operating EBITDA of EUR 1.16bn-EUR 1.26bn (consensus: EUR 1.24bn), which includes expected restructuring savings and contributions from already closed acquisitions. We increase our PT to EUR 90.00 (old EUR 88.00) but downgrade the stock from BUY to “HOLD” purely based on valuation grounds.