checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Strong performance in Q2

AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Strong performance in Q2

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
11.08.2021, 14:10  |  22   |   |   

Brenntag reported excellent results in Q2 2021 amid exceptional market conditions. Both segments continued with their positive business development in Q2 and have witnessed a substantial rise in organic earnings in H1.

 

Brenntag SE (Q2 results, down to HOLD)

 

Chemicals

MCap EUR 13.3bn


HOLD (BUY)

PT EUR 90.00 (up from 88.00, +5% potential)

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

Brenntag reported excellent results in Q2 2021 amid exceptional market conditions. Both segments continued with their positive business development in Q2 and have witnessed a substantial rise in organic earnings in H1 2021, driven by good progress in its efficiency improvement program. Management maintained its guidance for 2021 (raised in June 2021 by c. 7%), expecting operating EBITDA of EUR 1.16bn-EUR 1.26bn (consensus: EUR 1.24bn), which includes expected restructuring savings and contributions from already closed acquisitions. We increase our PT to EUR 90.00 (old EUR 88.00) but downgrade the stock from BUY to “HOLD” purely based on valuation grounds.

Brenntag Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Strong performance in Q2 Brenntag reported excellent results in Q2 2021 amid exceptional market conditions. Both segments continued with their positive business development in Q2 and have witnessed a substantial rise in organic earnings in H1 2021, driven by good progress in its efficiency improvement program. Management maintained its guidance for 2021 (raised in June 2021 by c. 7%), expecting operating EBITDA of EUR 1.16bn-EUR 1.26bn (consensus: EUR 1.24bn).

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
AlsterResearch AG Update: HelloFresh SE - Purchased growth – Remains SELL
AlsterResearch AG Update: Brenntag SE - Strong performance in Q2
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zulassung für FYB201 bei FDA eingereicht
AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Sustained increase in orders; good visibility
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Change in management; PT and est. up
AlsterResearch AG Update: Zalando SE -Q2 figures in line
AlsterResearch AG Update: Symrise AG - Accelerating demand; still too expensive
AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Strong H1 results; Hold
AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Excellent H1 results
AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Final Q2/21 results out; Remains SELL
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
AlsterResearch AG Update: HelloFresh SE - Purchased growth – Remains SELL
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zulassung für FYB201 bei FDA eingereicht
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Hugo Boss - Fulminant sales growth; PT up and
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Covid-19 belastet weiter; Kursziel runter; KAUFEN ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Südzucker AG - Sugar Segment on the way back to profits; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Improving momentum in Q4; reiterate BUY
AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Sustained increase in orders; good visibility
lsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - H1/21, guidance and major acquisition; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - 1:3 stock split; New s
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Earnings burdened by higher costs; PT down; remains ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:44 UhrJPMORGAN stuft Brenntag auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
10.08.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 10.08.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Brenntag auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
10.08.21ROUNDUP: Brenntag verdient operativ mehr als erwartet - Aktie gibt dennoch nach
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Kraft reicht nicht aus für Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10.08.21BioNTech, Impfstoff-Index, AMC, Deliveroo, Munich Re, Post, Bayer, Brenntag & Co. - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
10.08.21BAADER BANK stuft Brenntag auf 'Reduce'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
10.08.21JPMORGAN stuft Brenntag auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
10.08.21Brenntag erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 ausgezeichnete Ergebnisse in einem außergewöhnlichen Marktumfeld
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
10.08.21Brenntag achieved excellent results in an exceptional market environment in the second quarter 2021
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen